Coming this April, the Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County’s new open access detox center will finally open its doors to the community. Located on North Triphammer Road in the Village of Lansing, the facility will offer medically supervised withdrawal stabilization treatment.
The facility offers three levels of care: open access, detox and stabilization. Open access care is nonresidential (less than 24 hours) and is used for crisis scenarios. Detox and stabilization care are both residential with the former lasting between three days and two weeks and the latter lasting from a couple weeks to about 45 days.
Open access care takes place on the first floor of the building. It features amenities to address a walk-in patient’s physical health - shower, clean clothes, food and medication to treat common infections as well as substance abuse. There is a lounge area for those who come in overnight and are intoxicated and would like to sober up.
“Sometimes people are in withdrawal, and so [they] start medication to help them with that,” Director of Development Emily Parker said. “They can sleep in here and we'll keep an eye on them.”
The facility also has a room dedicated to community partners. Organizations who partner with the Alcohol & Drug Council, such as the Advocacy Center, Tompkins Community Action, Ithaca Neighborhood Housing, Tompkins County Mental Health and Ithaca Community Recovery, can send their advocates to the facility to consult with patients.
“We know for people to really be successful in recovery, they need more than treatment,” Parker said. “They need housing, they need jobs, they need mental health support. They may be in a domestic violence situation and they need advocacy help. So our partners can come in here, anytime, 24/7, and meet with our clients.”
Parker describes setting patients up with community resources as a “warm handoff.” She said the council strives to avoid letting people “slip through the cracks” once they walk out the facility’s doors, not having a safe place to go to or a plan for their future.
“People can leave here anytime they want,” she said. “But we make a commitment to finding the place they're going.”
Executive Director Angela Sullivan said prior to the facility’s existence, patients were receiving limited services from one organization and having to be referred to another organization for a different service. Sullivan said this facility addresses that type of gap.
“What we really wanted to do was build a center for healing that was a community-supported center,” Sullivan said. “So people can come in for just brief information, or pick up a NARCAN kit and go, if that's where they're at. Or they can come and talk to us about something we don't even do here at the council. And we can help them, feed them, give them a place that’s safe and warm, until whatever that other service is is available.”
In addition to the community partnerships, the facility’s staff is training a cohort of five individuals, who themselves are in recovery, as peers to help patients.
“They don't do the clinical medical stuff, but they help find housing,” Parker said. “So they help sort of in the margins with all those other supports people need to have to help make those connections.”
A consult room on the floor is for patients, who are already committed to open access care, to talk with a consultant about receiving a different level of care, such as detox. Here, the consultant conducts an intake of the patient’s background and insurance information, and then the patient can head upstairs thereafter to begin detox care. Parker said the process is very individualized.
“They don't have to be sent someplace else, or get any kind of referral,” Parker said. “They can just go right upstairs from here. … So we don't push anybody into anything.”
Much of the open access floor focuses on harm reduction care. The facility’s staff is currently looking into purchasing and installing vending machines that would dispense, for free, NARCAN kits, which contain prescription medicines that reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and fentanyl test strips.
“A lot of users want to have one on hand in case,” Parker said of the NARCAN kits.
“If people are concerned about what they're about to use, they can test and see if there’s fentanyl in it,” she said. “So that's harm reduction. That's not treating people; that's not, redirecting their lives. It's keeping them alive, which is the most important first thing to do.”
Visitation of patients in stabilization care will not be allowed once the facility is opened, though Parker said the program committee is developing a plan to allow visitation of patients in the future.
“In the detox places, [there is] a lot of bringing drugs in, there's a lot of contraband,” she said. “So we have to be very careful that people don't bring things in, and things don't get stashed in hiding places. So it's that trying to hit the balance of being very compassionate, making this comfortable, caring space, but also being aware of people are not in a good place; they're desperate to get the drug they're giving up. So we have to be mindful.”
The second floor of the building is where the detox and stabilization care will occur. This floor features 40 beds where medically supervised withdrawal is performed. Most of the bedrooms are doubles (two beds), but there are some single bedrooms for those who are very ill or those who would like their gender identity to be respected.
There is a section on this floor that is a negative pressure space, meaning that the air circulated there is separate from the rest of the building. Parker said if a patient contracts COVID-19 or another contagious illness, they can be moved to this section to prevent any spread of sickness.
Throughout the facility are rooms of varying size for patients to hold possibly an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, for example, and similar gatherings. Outside the back of the building is a fenced-in outdoor space with seating. There are plans to start a garden in that space as well for patients to grow vegetables. There is also a wellness room where patients can use exercise equipment to work out or participate in a yoga session. All of these aspects work together in addressing the “whole health” of a patient.
“It's your medical health. It's your mental health. It's the withdrawal from substance use,” Parker said. “Meeting people where they are, and knowing that they're not just somebody who uses drugs; they're a human being who has multiple concerns and needs help in a lot of ways.”
The hope for this facility, according to Sullivan, is to be a judgment- and stigma-free space, that is community driven, for individuals to seek recovery.
“We meet the person where they're at,” she said. “And we do it from a place of caring and trust. We want this to be an active welcome place. … If we're the only professionals coming in and out of this building, we will have missed the mark on our mission. The whole philosophy behind this is that it is a community-centered, patient-centered approach to care.”
