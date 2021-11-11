Councilman and Democrat Joe Wetmore will be returning to the Lansing Town Council for another term next year, while fellow ticket mate Ruth Groff will be the newest face to the council following this past Tuesday’s elections. Both candidates defeated Republicans Erin Worsell and Hugh Bahar, who were also seeking their first term on the council.
Wetmore received the most votes out of any candidate (28.2 percent of the vote, 1,329 votes), followed by Groff (27.4 percent, 1,290 votes). Worsell finished in third place with 23.7 percent of the vote (1,119 votes) and Bahar finished in fourth with 20.7 percent of the vote (978 votes).
Both Groff and Wetmore sat down with the Ledger to discuss their victories and what they plan on addressing during their terms.
Ruth Groff
Lansing Ledger: What are you most excited about with the position you were elected to?
Ruth Groff: I feel it is quite an honor and a privilege to have been elected to the town board by the wonderful voters in Lansing. To know that I will have a say in preserving the landscape of our community, environmentally and economically, is both humbling and exhilarating.
LL: What do you hope to accomplish during your term?
RG: I am in agreement with some of the other board members, that zoning is a priority in order to ensure that future generations will enjoy the same quality of life that we currently appreciate in Lansing. Updating the zoning codes will require a great deal of forethought and consideration of our rural and agricultural areas, as well as our suburban areas, so I am hoping that as a new member to the board I can help facilitate these needed changes to the zoning codes. Those changes being ones that protect what we have by addressing the types of industries that are slowly encroaching on our precious agricultural lands and our natural areas, as well as those that are challenging the health of our suburban neighborhoods.
Fiscal accountability is another area that will keep my attention. As a retired accountant, I am hoping to see stronger financial oversight in terms of forecasting, comparative financials, and capital planning. These are all methods of safeguarding the tax revenues of Lansing.
LL: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
RG: As with any new job, there is always a learning curve. I will be the only new member on the board, so in an effort to keep abreast of the issues, I have been reading all that I can, especially the Comprehensive Plan. I will be attending training sessions provided by the state, and, more importantly, talking to Lansing residents about not only their concerns or issues, but also hearing what they love about Lansing.
With all of this comes the challenge that has always been endemic to Lansing, which is how to govern a town that is comprised of two very diverse demographics – rural/agricultural and suburban. Keeping an open mind, listening to all sides, and weighing the options fairly, are my intentions for the next four years.
LL: What vision of the town do you hope to create during your term?
RG: My husband and I moved here over 10 years ago, having chosen this area over all others in the country. We chose this region because of its natural beauty and its culture, and have not regretted one moment of that decision. I want to ensure that we maintain those facets that attracted us in the first place – clean water, clean air, an environmentally conscious community, precious natural areas, friendly neighbors, and plenty of local businesses.
Additionally, I would like to see an expanded trail system in Lansing. I believe that would serve to strengthen our neighborhoods, allowing Lansing residents to further enjoy the beauty of our town.
Joe Wetmore
Lansing Ledger: What are you most excited about with the position you were elected to?
Joe Wetmore: I am honored that the voters of Lansing have given me the opportunity to have me continue my work on revising Lansing’s zoning code.
LL: What do you hope to accomplish during your term?
JW: Revising Lansing zoning code has been a long process. Lansing’s Comprehensive Plan is the foundation, an outline of how we want the town to develop. As my second term starts, the town is beginning the process of writing the new zoning code. There will be a new zone covering the Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway (State Route 34 and 34B) to emphasize the scenic nature of this state designated route. We will also work on following the advise of our Agricultural Committee – splitting the current Rural Agriculture Zone to create within it an Agricultural Zone with more restrictions on development.
LL: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
JW: Lansing, too, is facing many of the same development pressures that other communities in Upstate New York are facing. Our large open spaces are attractive to a number of kinds of developers. Retailers want to build chain stores on on farm fields. Solar developers want to turn our farms that grow food into farms that harvest electricity. These are the kinds of pressures that, if left unchecked, can destroy the rural nature of our community that attracted us to Lansing in the first place.
LL: What vision of the town do you hope to create during your term?
JW: We need to preserve Lansing’s rural character. Lansing’s roots are in its farming community, and we need to keep that core aspect of our community. We also need to pay attention to the development pressures in south Lansing and the ways in which that preserves our character as well.
Lansing needs to attract developers who want to build communities, places where people can walk their dogs, ride their bicycles, talk with their neighbors, catch the bus while enjoying the beautiful surroundings we have in Lansing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.