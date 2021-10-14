With Doug Dake choosing not to run for another term, there will be at least one new face on the Lansing Town Council next year. Democrat Ruth Groff is one of the hopefuls looking to secure that seat. In addition, Councilman Joe Wetmore plans on running to retain his seat on the council in the election Nov 2.
Groff and Wetmore sat down with the Ledger to discuss their candidacies and goals of they were to be elected/reelected. (Note: next week’s issue will feature the Republican candidates.)
Ruth Groff
Lansing Ledger: How long have you lived in the Town of Lansing?
Ruth Groff: My husband and I have lived in Lansing for ten years. After many work-related moves around the country over the years, we chose Lansing as our ideal, final location. We have absolutely no regrets about that decision.
LL: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
RG: As a retired CPA (inactive), I enjoyed a lifelong career in accounting, with a broad range of experiences in a variety of industries. I attained senior level accounting positions, from Controller with a Fortune 500 company, to Director of Finance for not-for-profit organizations. I believe these accomplishments equip me with an understanding of fiscal issues that can guide me in decision-making for the town. So, with a strong financial background from both my education and my career experiences, as well as management skills that I gained over the years, I believe these have prepared me for a position on the Town Board.
LL: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
RG: With my accounting background, I would say that the strengths I possess that would benefit the town lie in my ability to read and analyze financial statements, prepare budgets, and create financial forecasts. Also, as an employee of a Fortune 500 company that handled government contracts, I was required to take ethics training every year. Additionally, I was one of the ethics trainers for two of the regional offices. This training instilled in me a strong sense of ethics that should be expected of any public servant.
LL: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
RG: Although my career was in accounting, I have a passion for conservation and environmental protection. So, my areas of interest would encompass any issues that involve the health of our residents and the health of our environment, preserving our natural areas. My husband and I chose Lansing and the Finger Lakes region because of the wonderful qualities that it affords, such as clean water, clean air, and a population that is friendly and concerned about maintaining the character of their community. It is these qualities that I will fight to preserve.
LL: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
RG: First and foremost, I see issues that are beginning to appear that challenge the character of our town. These are issues that could quickly change the complexion of our beautiful, healthy Lansing if we don’t address the issue of planning for our future. Recently we had a jolt of reality when NYSEG suddenly announced that it was going to put the Bell Station lands on the auction block. Lansing would’ve lost a prime piece of real estate that is a natural area deserving of accessibility by all residents of the town. We were fortunate that the outcry was a bipartisan one, and our Town Board joined the many influential voices that halted this action by NYSEG. We need to ensure that the board is always forward looking, and that the Comprehensive Plan (which was updated in 2018) is adhered to. With that in mind, updating the zoning codes is paramount at this time, for ensuring that the beauty of Lansing, the natural areas, and our neighborhoods are preserved for the benefit of not just our generation, but for generations to come.
Joe Wetmore
Lansing Ledger: How long have you lived in the Town of Lansing?
Joe Wetmore: I moved to Lansing from West Hill in the town of Ithaca in 2012 to enjoy the rural setting with my wife (who has been a Lansing resident since 1991). Like many of my neighbors, we can enjoy the country setting and still get to central services such as health care offered in downtown Ithaca.
LL: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
JW: My years on the Lansing Comprehensive Plan committee gave me a wide range [of understanding] of the many aspects of Lansing. Being a member of the Lansing Town Board for nearly four years has given me [an] understanding, from the inside, of how the town works.
The Lansing community has a strong desire to support locally owned businesses. I have developed a small successful business over the past 30 years and have worked closely with other small business owners. As a co-founder of the Downtown Business Improvement District, I have learned how businesses can support each other and about the kinds of support they need from their local governments. As a leader of the Business Community’s special events, I have also become familiar about the many ways businesses can reach out and involve their community in their own success
LL: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
JW: As a business owner and now a Town Board member I have been able to apply my knowledge and skills to mentoring other businesses and helping them to work within the structure of our local municipality and to work together when changes are needed. I’ve helped business owners with their business plans, worked with nonprofits building their long term plans and worked at the government level to put resources where they are most effective.
The physical surroundings of our commercial and residential areas both require attention and skill. By helping the Downtown businesses redesign the Commons we were able to make the businesses more inviting and accessible, both important ingredients to success. Planning is key to vital communities. Having served on the Lansing comprehensive Planning Committee and the Town Board I continue to learn the many perspectives of our community and the ways in which they envision the place where they want to live their lives.
And I have a lifetime of commitment to the preservation [of] our natural resources. I’ve been a part of preserving numerous natural areas, including the Bell Station lands.
LL: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
JW: I look forward to working with the residents of Lansing on the complete overhaul of [the] Lansing zoning code. I saw the need for this revision when I was working on Lansing’s Comprehensive Plan. While on the Town Board I’ve witnessed the increasing numbers of residents who object to new projects being proposed in Lansing as well as the frustrations the Planning Board expresses in working with our current zoning code. We’ve got an excellent planning staff hired now [that] has the skills and experience necessary to update our zoning code. Only through a process with significant community input can the town create a new zoning code that better supports what our citizens want in their community and how they want to see it grow.
LL: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
JW: Lansing too, is facing many of the same development pressures that other communities in Upstate New York are facing. Our large open spaces are attractive to a number of kinds of developers. Retailers want to build chain stores on farm fields. These are the kinds of pressure that, if left unchecked, can destroy the rural nature of our community that attracted us to Lansing in the first place.
We need Lansing to be a community that attracts developers who want communities, places where people can walk their dogs, ride their bicycles, talk with their neighbors, catch the bus while enjoying the beautiful surroundings we have in Lansing.
At the same time we’re watching expenses maintaining our roads, which is where the majority of the town’s budget is devoted, going up. It is up to the Town Board to find ways to continue to maintain the town’s infrastructure without raising taxes to a point that our residents can not afford to live here.
