The Village of Lansing Board of Trustees held a meeting on Oct. 17 to dedicate the Village’s conference room to former Mayor Don Hartill. Hartill stepped down from his position this past year and has since been succeeded by former trustee member and current mayor, Ronny Hardaway.
Hartill was the fifth and longest-standing mayor of the Village of Lansing, serving the community as mayor for 25 years and being involved as a trustee member and deputy mayor since 1989.
Over the course of his tenure, Hartill oversaw the reconstruction of North Triphammer road, the building of a new park on Northwood Road and many other road, sewer and water projects throughout Lansing. He is now focusing on his full-time job serving as chair of the physics department at Cornell University.
In a brief speech dedicating the conference room to Hartill, Deputy Mayor Pat O’Rourke, praised the former mayor for his years of dedication to Lansing.
“It is with great pleasure that I put forward the following resolution to dedicate the Village of Lansing conference room to Don Hartell … in appreciation of his many years of service to the Village of Lansing,” O’Rourke stated. “
It was also announced that Roy Park, famed media executive and frequent Ithaca benefactor, would be donating a $10,000 grant to the village in Hartill’s name, through Park’s non-profit Triad Foundation. It was not stated what these funds would be used for.
A plaque was also hung in the conference room with Hartill’s name.
The Board of Trustees also authorized Mayor Hardaway to establish an escrow amount of $38,700 for the completion of Lansing Meadows (phase II), as per the recommendation of the Village Planning Board. The decision follows developer Eric Goetzmann's failure to meet the deadline of the special permit for the Lansing Meadows project, which expired in July.
A condition of the permit stated that if the deadline was not met, additional escrow would potentially need to be established. The Planning Board voted and approved this move during a meeting on Sept. 12.
Lansing Meadows has been in the works for over ten years and has experienced numerous delays throughout the process. According to the resolution, the developer must now fund said escrow account.
Superintendent of Public Works, John Courtney, explained that the $38,000 number was based on what the Village paid to install several hundred feet of fence on the property, as well as for the cost of soil stabilization.
The Trustees also discussed potential liabilities of installing little free libraries in Dankert and Hartill Parks. The libraries were requested at a prior meeting by a representative of Northeast Elementary School. The little free libraries would likely be donated to the Village, making it Village property and thus, a potential liability. The Board acknowledged liability issues when it came to the difficult task of managing the content of books in the library.
Still, Trustee member Carolyn Greenwald said she felt the pros outweigh the cons and the liability risk appeared minimal.
“I prefer that we allow it because I love little free libraries and I think it would be super cute to go to a playground and have books there for the children,” Greenwald said. “There are always liabilities and swing sets seem to be more inherently dangerous than books … so if we can figure out a way to insure for swing sets, I feel like we could figure out a way to insure for the books.”
