A previous version of this article stated that "Simon Moll serves as the Board of Zoning Appeals representative for the task force."
Simon Moll is a board trustee and serves as a member of the Climate Smart Communities Task Force. The Ledger regrets the error.
The Village of Lansing Board of Trustees met with the Village of Lansing Climate Smart Communities (CSC) task force on Apr. 14 to discuss a recent document the task force compiled detailing greenhouse gas emissions in Lansing.
Trustee Ronny Hardaway serves as the task force chair and CSC coordinator, while Trustee Simon Moll serves as a member of the task force. Trustee Randy Smith serves as the trustee representative for CSC. They were joined at the meeting by Brian Toy and Terry Carroll from the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) who serve as liaisons for the task force.
Lansing’s CSC task force is part of a larger NYS CSC program that helps local governments reduce greenhouse emissions in their communities.
Hardaway started the meeting by explaining the purpose of the emissions document.
“The reason for this document is basically to give us a baseline of where we are or where we have been up to 2019 and to help us with creating a climate action plan down the road so we can set goals for the village and work on those goals,” Hardaway said. “It’s where are we and where do we want to go.”
Moll explained his thought-process in compiling the document as well.
“My feeling was that I think it’s kind of easy to get bogged down in a lot of detail and the statistics of it,” Moll said. “For me, it was more of just providing a snapshot of where the village is at and where the energy is going to.”
Moll also emphasized that document was loosely worded, so the board would not have explicit pressure to accomplish certain tasks.
“I didn’t want the document to tie us into doing anything,” he said. “It just provides us that benchmark so we know where we’re using energy and where we can try to become more efficient.”
One of the largest emitters of greenhouse gas according to the document was the village’s vehicle fleet, which consists of 11 vehicles, six pieces of equipment that consume gasoline and five pieces of equipment that consume diesel
Mayor Don Hartill said fixing this problem within the next few years would be unlikely.
“There’s no technology that we can replace our trucks with currently and we’re unlikely to have any technology within 10 years that we could do that with that’s as reliable as diesel,” he said. “The one lever we have is deciding do we want to keep the roads or do we want to save fuel and I come down on the side of keeping the roads safe.”
Hardaway agreed that the taskforce would never trade safety for lower emissions but remained optimistic about future technologies to power the vehicles. He clarified that it was necessarily about buying a completely new vehicle but rather replacing heating and cooling units that would emit less greenhouse gases. He also said that there may be federal grants the task force could take advantage of to help offset the costs.
The document summarized that between 2013 and 2019 total greenhouse gas emissions from the Village of Lansing government operations rose 10.9 percent in the village.
There was a 47.7-percent decrease in electricity emissions in part as a result of the village’s decision to convert streetlights to LED. Still, this was unable to offset the emission increases from the vehicle fleet and the natural gas consumption that came with the addition of the new village hall building.
Overall, mobile combustion, which refers to the vehicle fleet increased 41 percent, and stationary combustion, which refers to buildings and water delivery facilities, increased 82.9 percent between 2013 and 2019 as a result.
Hartill said there was still a long road ahead. “It’s not just simply saying we’re going to be green by 2040. we’re going to have to work very hard to get close to that.”
The original version of the document accidentally omitted water-power as part of the village’s electric generation emissions, but Carroll from the CCE said this would be fixed and amended in the coming weeks. At the request of Hartill, Carroll also said he would add a note in the document acknowledging that weather is extremely variable, and that snow can impact the amount of emissions coming from the vehicle fleet.
It was decided that after making some minor modifications to the document the CSC task force would bring an updated version to the board of trustees meeting on May 3 for final approval.
Clarification:
Trustee Ronny Hardaway serves as the task force chair and CSC coordinator, while Trustee Simon Moll serves as a task force member, and Lynn Leopold serves as a representative from the Village Board of Zoning Appeals.
