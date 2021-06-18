The Village of Lansing is pleased to announce that it has entered a Clean Energy Partnership with Solar Farms New York (SFNY). This partnership provides electricity discounts to Village residents, while simultaneously aiding the Village in its goals of becoming a registered Climate Smart Community (CSC) and a Clean Energy Community (CEC). The CSC and CEC programs are administered by The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and being a registered community allows the Village to access grant funding to achieve further energy smart goals. SFNY supplies solar-generated electricity, distributed through the NYSEG network by 30 solar farms located in New York State. Currently, SFNY operates three solar farms in Tompkins County, so requested solar energy will be locally sourced.
Any Village resident who signs up for electricity service with SFNY will receive 5% off their NYSEG supply and delivery charges (not the service charge) on their NYSEG bill and a one-time $25 credit for using direct deposit. Through the partnership, the Village also receives $100 per new Village-resident SFNY account, which will be applied to future clean-energy or greenway projects. Residents can access the Village partnership on the SFNY website at the following web address: https://solarfarmsny.com/lansing/
To register for community solar, the applicant needs the PoD ID number found on their NYSEG bill. The step-by-step registration process is simple to follow and once registered, applicants will receive an email from SFNY detailing the timeline of becoming connected to a community solar farm. From registering to being connected will take approximately three months, as the solar farm needs to accurately determine the applicant’s energy usage and ensure that it is generating adequate solar energy to service the applicant’s demands. Historically, NY State regulations have required Community Solar registrants to receive separate bills from both NYSEG and the Solar Farm. However, this regulation recently changed to allow for consolidated billing. Solar Farms NY anticipates that by August or September all registrants will be receiving just one bill, from NYSEG, with their solar energy credits and savings applied to this single bill. All this information, and more, can be found on the SFNY website, or contact Trustee Simon Moll at simonmollvol@gmail.com.
