TCAT officials are looking into possibly constructing a shelter at the bus stop near the Gaslight Village Complex on Uptown Road in the Village of Lansing.
The bus stop is located in an area with a high volume of traffic. According to TCAT, that stop currently averages about 24 rides per weekday. (That average has dipped since 2019 – partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic – when the average was roughly 40 rides per weekday.)
“The higher ridership at this stop are mostly people heading inbound towards Cornell, so they’re riding on the bus that goes in that direction where there never really is a good place to wait,” TCAT Project Manager Megan Pulver said at a board of trustees meeting on March 7. “They’re kind of lining up on that narrow strip on the side of the road as the bus comes.”
The shelter would be specifically placed directly across from the entrance to the apartment complex and would be level with the road with a three-foot paved shoulder. Originally, this project proposed a curb and railings, but they have been removed from the latest design for the sake of reducing expenses, according to Matt Yarrow, assistant general manager of Service Development and Planning at TCAT.
Trustee Simon Moll said he liked the previous design of the shelter that included a curb and railing and wondered if it would be possible to offset the one stop from the one across the street.
“I actually really liked the old design where there was a curb out to the road because my concern has always been that people don’t tend to stay in the bus shelter; they go out close to the road,” Moll said.
Yarrow said offsetting the two stops would not necessarily work.
“The proposed stop would be more in line with where the driveway enters into Gaslight because you need to have – if indeed we do paint a crosswalk, you would want that to go to a hard surface on the other side and not to grass,” he said. “They would be somewhat offset; not drastically so.”
“When you look at the sightlines, you can see the bus coming around the corner, and there’s no trees and bushes right up on the edge of the road,” Yarrow said. “So even if they’re standing in the shelter, they’ll be able to see the bus coming, and I think that’s a more secure place for people to stand.”
Village Superintendent of Public Works John Courtney voiced his opposition to the project, saying the village is “taking on a huge liability” due to the retaining wall that is in the design.
“Right now, the retaining wall proposes what they call a DFO, which is a Deadly Fixed Object,” Courtney said. “If a car hits that, they can’t ramp, they can’t continue on. It’s just a blunt area in the right of way for a motorist to hit. There’s a lot wrong with that whole situation. I agree with you; it does make it safer for pedestrians with the current situation. But we have options to make this safer without making any improvements there, and that’s relocating the bus stop.”
Courtney suggested removing both bus stops from their current location and establishing a single stop at the Phillip R. Dankert Village Park.
While she said Courtney’s concerns are justifiable, Trustee Carolyn Greenwald thinks the proposed shelter is a viable option.
“I still take the position that it looks so much safer to me than people standing on the side of the road,” Greenwald said.
Yarrow echoed Greenwald’s stance.
“I would say that’s our position as well is that this is a safety improvement over the current situation,” he said.
Mayor Ronny Hardaway said he was “ambivalent” about the situation.
“I agree that I think it would be best if we could get people to go to Danker Park. I don’t think that they will,” Hardaway said. “I think they will still stand by the side of the road, unless those bus stops that are there now are completely removed and get no attraction for pedestrians to stand there.”
“I think John’s concern about the retaining wall is valid because you could have a car traveling east to west or west to east and go off the outer lane and slide into that ditch, and they would not be able to correct themselves out of that slope before they hit that wall,” he said.
The board ultimately chose to hold off on taking any action on the proposed project until its legal counsel provides information on any potential liability issues.
