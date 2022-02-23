Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies and New York State Troopers arrested Marvin A. Spivey, Jr., 35, and John J. Lantry, age 31, on burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief charges. Spivey was also additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both men are from Binghamton.
Deputies and troopers responded to the Cayuga operating Company in Lansing on Feb. 22 at 6:14 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. The Tompkins County Dispatch Center relayed information to responding deputies that two individuals could be seen inside of the facility on a live feed camera.
When deputies arrived, they located a red Toyota RAV4 parked near the perimeter fence to the facility, and the fence had been cut.
Deputies and troopers formed a perimeter around the building and awaited assistance from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office K9 team. While waiting, deputies could see two people walking around inside the building.
Before deputies and troopers made entry into the building, the two individuals, identified as Spivey and Lantry, ran out and were apprehended.
Spivey and Lantry were held in the Tompkins County Jail for arraignment. Spivey was released and Lantry was held on a Parole Warrant.
