Councilman Joe Wetmore informed the rest of the Lansing Town Board on Feb. 15 that residents have approached him about possibly naming the newly developed Route 34B Bridge over Salmon Creek after Peter Wheeler, a slave that once lived in Ludlowville in the 1800s.
“Citizens have brought forward the idea of naming it after Peter Wheeler because when he was held in slavery he was actually held on the east side of the bridge,” Wetmore said at this past Wednesday’s meeting, “so it’s really apropos naming the bridge after him, and so I would like to bring that forward as a proposal.”
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) would do the official naming of the bridge, and Wetmore said the town would simply offer support for the naming.
If approved, this would be the second dedication of Wheeler in the municipality. On Juneteenth of 2021, a historic marker honoring Wheeler’s life was unveiled during a ceremony at Ludlowville Park.
Wheeler was born into slavery on Jan. 1, 1789 in Tuckertown, NJ, and was owned by Job Mather. Mather passed away when he was a child, Wheeler was emancipated by Mather’s will, although he continued to live with Mather’s wife until her death. However, according to his autobiography Chains and Freedom written by Charles Edwards Lester in 1839, Wheeler was stolen and then auctioned off for slavery, despite legally being a free man.
Wheeler was sold off to Gideon Morehouse, who lived in Ludlowville. In 1806, Wheeler finally got the courage to make his escape thanks to support from Thomas and Henry Ludlow, who were two of the brothers in which the hamlet was named after. With the help of one of Morehouse’s daughters, he was able to do so successfully.
Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne said he would prefer to have the dedication open to the public first before settling on a name at this point in time.
“I think in fairness maybe we ought to open it up to the public to see if there’s other names that want to come out for that,” LaVigne said, “and see if there is a solution to that. And offer it over a period of time to other people who want to name it something else, if we’re going to name that bridge. I think it’s only fair that other people have a chance to do that also.”
Wetmore mentioned that notice of this dedication has been shared publicly, though he has only received one response to it. LaVigne said the board should continue to solicit public input before making a decision.
“I think we should publish it again since we have [the] potential of moving forward on this, and if people want to do it they have the option to do it then,” he said.
