On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County
Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident.
Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a trauma center for treatment and later released.
The victim and suspect are reported to have been in a verbal dispute prior to the shooting. During the preliminary investigation a person of interest was located and temporarily detained.
The investigation is currently active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office at 607-257-1345 or 607-272-2444. Community members can stay anonymous and call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 607-266-5420 with information as well The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the New York State Police, Bangs Ambulance and the Lansing Fire Department
