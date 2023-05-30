District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Tompkins County sheriff's deputy Zachary D. Starner, 36, of Lansing, was sentenced on Friday afternoon in the Ithaca City Court in connection with his conviction of the crime of Perjury in the Third Degree. The conviction came after a jury trial which commenced on March 20, 2023 and concluded with the jury verdict on March 22, 2023.
Perjury in the Third Degree is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail, a term of probation or a conditional discharge.
Starner was convicted of providing false sworn testimony in connection with a criminal trial in Tompkins County Court in 2019. Sheriff Derek Osborne terminated Starner’s employment immediately after the guilty verdict.
City Court Judge Richard M. Wallace imposed a sentence of sixty (60) days in jail followed by three years of probation supervision.
Assistant District Attorney Veronica Fox represented the prosecution. Daniel Strollo from Rochester, New York, represented the defendant.
District Attorney Van Houten said, “Friday was a sad day for the justice system in Tompkins County. The circumstances underlying this case, specifically the objective dishonesty of a law enforcement officer, represent a blemish on the integrity of our court system. It is important to note that this defendant was treated the same as any other similarly situated person would have been treated in Tompkins County. It is my hope that the community can move on from this negative experience and see it as the aberration that it is.”
May God have mercy on his crooked soul.
