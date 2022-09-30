During a Tompkins County Legislature public safety committee meeting that took place on August 18 the Executive Director of the Tompkins County Alcohol & and Drug Council, Angela Sullivan, announced that the detox center in the Village of Lansing will open its doors to the public in January, 2023.
The Tompkins County ADC has been working to open its detox center in Lansing since they received approval on a full planning grant in 2015, but the COVID-19 outbreak and zoning issues have slowed the progression of the project and it is just now entering its final phase. According to Angela Sullivan, the detox center is currently on month eight of a twelve month remodeling project.
Sullivan told the Tompkins County Legislature, “things have actually been going really well. You hear about supply chain things and cost things but it has actually gone really well. It is on schedule and on budget and we look to take possession back from the general contractor in mid December, if not sooner, and then hopefully begin programming in January.” However, Sullivan continued saying, “Of course, what keeps me up at night now is staffing.”
The detox center will have 40 beds and be openly accessible to the public. Since it will be designated as an “open access” detox center it will provide individuals in need with 24/7 walk-in access to resources without requiring them to make an appointment. According to Sullivan, “however you get to us, you can come to us, and it doesn’t have to be during normal business hours.” she continued saying, “if you hit your low, or your point of motivation that you want to get treatment hits at 2am on a Saturday, then you can come to us at 2am on a Saturday.”
Sullivan says that coming to the detox center doesn’t always mean getting treatment. It could mean that somebody comes in and wants a Narcan kit or needs information about different outpatient programs in the area. She continued saying, “Basically, open access would only be licensed for people with substance use disorders or people seeking information or services for that. So it’s essentially a piece of an outpatient program.” The detox center would also specialize in “medically supervised withdrawal” and stabilization.
The facility is being created with the intent that anybody can come in and the staff will be able to direct them to whatever the right services are – whether it's detox and stabilization, or if they simply want to go upstairs and use one of the beds. According to Sullivan, food, clothing, showers and temporary shelter will be provided to individuals at the detox center for “anything shy of 24 hours.”
In response to a question about whether or not the detox center expects to fill all 40 beds, Sullivan told the public safety committee, “we’re not going to start on day one with 40 because that would just be too much. But we will be doing intakes and I expect it to be full.” She continued saying, “last I looked we were sending around 200 people out of the county a year so I just can’t see a way that those beds will stay empty for very long, especially because this is regional.”
Sullivan told the Tompkins County public safety committee that the detox center will be looking to hire between 35 and 40 staff members, ranging from clinical social workers, case counselor aids, to additional medical staff like RN’s, NP’s, LPN’s and PA’s. According to Sullivan, “there will be a lot of technical expertise on site.”
It remains uncertain how staff contracts will be managed. However, Sullivan has said that “we would either share staffing contracts, or the county could contract with ADC for [about] six hours of an NP’s time, or something like that.”
Residents who are against opening the detox center say that allowing open access to medication assisted treatment is dangerous because it encourages drug use in the community. However, unlike Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services the ADC detox center will not be a provider of methadone.
According to Sullivan, “we are not a provider of methadone, but we can continue someone on methadone if they come to us with methadone.” All other types of medication assisted treatment will be available at the facility.
In addition to providing a wide array of treatment opportunities, the detox center will also serve as a vital source of information for individuals and families in need. Sullivan responded to concerns about the facility saying, “I think there’s been some talk about this open access being supervised injection, that is not the case. It is all about getting people connected to the treatment and recovery continuum.”
Sullivan has said that the facility will receive some funding from Oases, but the bulk of the funding will be paid through insurance like Medicaid or third party payers. In addition, the detox center is deficit funded through New York state so it has to break even.
In response to a question regarding having enough sober housing for individuals to arrive at after their stay at the detox center, Sullivan said that she wasn’t sure if there was enough. “We have Magnolia house, we have Turtle house, we have the stuff run by OVR, but these are all small housing programs.” However, she continued saying that “my understanding is that St. John’s was looking at putting the hero location downtown and making that reintegration housing…but those are the only ones that I know are even talked about as sober housing.”
According to Sullivan, “It has been a long haul to get the services that our community needs. We have needed to complete the continuum of care in this community.”
