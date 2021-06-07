A familiar face will be rejoining the Lansing Central School District Board of Education starting the next academic year. Aaron Thompson was once again elected to the board this past month for his second stint. A retired deputy from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department who is now a part of the Cornell University Police Department, Thompson previously held a seat on the board from 2017 to 2019.
Thompson sat down with the Ledger to discuss his goals for his new term.
Lansing Ledger: What are you most excited about as a new member of the Board of Education?
Aaron Thompson: I’m most excited about supporting students, staff and the superintendent in our mission to educate and empower each learner to achieve excellence and build a better world. I’m excited to learn more about our district and community. I look forward to working with the other eight board members as I know my success on the board is tied to our ability to work cohesively together.
LL: What do you hope to accomplish during your time on the board?
AT: I hope to develop strong, trusting relationships with board, students, staff and the community and be a role model. In order to do this I need to listen and learn. I hope to support students, staff, and families as we grapple with the effects of the pandemic. I hope to promote an inclusive, equitable and welcoming environment for all.
LL: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenge heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
AT: Tackling the effects of the pandemic. We have learned a lot from the pandemic and I’m hopeful that we can emerge stronger. To understand the full effects we should assess for learning loss and identify students who need additional support. We should be prepared for increased mental health needs of students.
Promoting diversity, equity and inclusion [DEI] in a way that supports all students and families. Everyone has a different opinion on how to achieve this so listening and learning will be invaluable. We need to be data informed and driven about DEI in our community. We need to have respectful conversations with each other without judgement or assumptions.
LL: What vision of the school district do you hope to create during your term?
AT: The vision of the school district is “we aspire to be the school district others strive to become.” In order to do this, we need to focus on supporting all students in their individualized education, have robust extracurricular activities, foster strong relationships with the community and be leaders in promoting an inclusive, equitable environment for all.
