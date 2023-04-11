New York State Senator Lea Webb (D) has announced that she will be holding community office hours on April 12, 2023 at the Lansing Community Library at 27 Auburn Road in Lansing, NY. The office hours will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
During the event, the Senator's constituent team will be available to provide assistance to the community on an array of issues, such as unemployment, housing, HEAP, healthcare, internet affordability, EBT\WIC\SNAP, and more.
A statement announcing the event said, “This is an excellent opportunity for residents to meet with the Senator's constituent services team in their neighborhood.”
