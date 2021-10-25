State Police at Ithaca are seeking to identify the man in the above photo. Allegedly he entered Kinney Drugs on Triphammer Road on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. and left the store without paying for merchandise.
The man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and carrying a light jacket. He appears to have concealed the merchandise under the jacket as he was leaving the store.
If you have information about the identity of this man, call New York State Police at (607)3 47-4441. Reference 10490735.
