New York State Police at Ithaca are looking to see if the public can help identify the shoplifter pictured in the photos included with this article.
The male is accused of entering Target on Catherwood Road in the village of Lansing on August 27, 2022, and walking off with an electric scooter without paying for it. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. The man was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. He does appear to have a neck tattoo, light hair and facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call (607)341-4441, case 11016718.
