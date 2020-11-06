The Town of Lansing has been presented with, and shown support of, two large-scale solar energy projects that, if both were to be approved by the town council, would encompass approximately 150 million square feet.
One of those developments was pitched by sPower, which would utilize usable parts of the 400-acre property where the former Cayuga Power Plant resided and negotiate with NYSEG to either rent or purchase the farmland section of its Bell Station property. The solar array would take up a maximum of 1,400 acres and would generate between 100 and 200 megawatts depending on how much land the company acquires.
The other project, the Yellow Barn Solar Energy Facility proposed by CS Energy, would generate 160 megawatts and occupy between 1,000 to 1,300 acres of land between Lansing and Groton. The interconnection point would be located near the border of both municipalities at Van Ostrand and Buck Roads.
While the Town of Lansing is eager to bring solar energy to its community, Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler, a Lansing resident, thinks these projects need to be looked at more carefully before any decision is made.
Sigler said his primary concern is the impact these projects would have on prime farmland that is actively being used. About 2,600 acres of prime farmland would be impacted by both projects, according to Sigler.
“My big thing is that I don’t want to see farmland covered up with solar panels,” Sigler said. “I think farmland is important. It’s important to the area; it’s important to our history; it’s important to really our livelihood. We are a right-to-farm community. I take that pretty seriously. There’s a reason why we’re a right-to-farm community, and that is our culture. So I would like to see that protected.”
He finds sPower’s “more palatable” due to the fact that it would be built on land that was designated for a specific use (i.e. the power plant and not farmland). However, with CS Energy’s project, a majority of the land that the development would be built on would be active farmland. (The interconnection point would be along the 115 kV transmission line, between the Etna and Cayuga stations, which is surrounded by active farmland.)
“It’s one thing if it’s fallow land or if it’s not good farmland,” he said. “All the land that I’m seeing talked about, at least [with] the CS [Energy] power proposal, that’s all active farmland. That’s not farmland that hasn’t been used in the last 10 years or if it’s rocky soils. I mean, we’re talking about farms that just this year were cutting corn on, and corn that was cut and fed to cows right here in the county.”
He said landowners would receive a greater benefit with the CS Energy project than farmers.
“By having this farmland paved over, you’re actually harming more farmers than you are helping,” he said. “You’re helping the landowner. They’re getting a lot more money maybe than they would from farming, but isn’t that true of any land? I mean, if I took residential land and made it commercial, yeah, the land would be worth more. Or if you made it even further – if you went further out and said industrial, well yeah, then the land is worth even more.”
Aside from potential negative impacts to the farming community, Sigler said the CS Energy project would be aesthetically detrimental to the community as well.
“A lot of trees are going to have to be taken down to make room for these solar panel arrays,” he said. “The solar panels all have to go in a pretty tight area. It’s not like we’re going to put 50 acres over and 50 acres about a mile away and kind of do a patchwork. It’s going to be 1,300 continuous acres. Basically, it’ll be solar panels as far as the eye can see, and that’s all going to have a chain link fence around it as well.”
With these concerns, Sigler has started an online petition (https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/lansingsolar#commentsundefined) and a letter for folks to sign in support of the following regulations pertaining to large-scale solar developments he proposed that the Lansing town council adopt:
1. Residents within 1,500 feet of a property line of an agriculturally-zoned parcel that is being optioned for lease or leased for a purpose other than agriculture be notified of the lease or option to lease.
2. That industrial solar array projects covering over 25 acres be required to set aside 20 percent or more of the land for pollinators.
3. That these projects will be set back from existing residences by 1000 feet or more.
4. That vegetation buffers be planted between these projects and residences, businesses, and streets and that berms be installed where appropriate.
5. That wildlife corridors be installed through these contiguous acres.
6. That the land these projects will have the opportunity to be co-leased for agriculture purposes just windmills and cell phone tower land is.
7. Farmland that’s received an agriculture tax exemption in the past 10 years should be avoided when possible.
Sigler said there is not enough information out in the public regarding the CS Energy project and that he was not able to get a clear picture of what the development will look like after attending a recent Groton town council meeting and listening to the company’s brief presentation to the Lansing town council back in early October.
“If you were to go to [CS Energy] and say, ‘Oh, what’s a map for this project?’ They don’t have one,” he said. “These were a lot of questions that came up at the Groton town board meeting, too, was like, ‘Well, where’s your plan?’ ‘Well, yeah, we haven’t solidified a plan yet.’ Well, how is that possible? … The slideshow was six slides, and it was really mostly about CS Energy and kind of like what they have in mind. I don’t know, I was looking for more information, frankly, and I think other people were, too.”
Sigler presented the petition to the Groton Town Council for them to sign, but the council declined to do so. Town Supervisor Donald Scheffler did not reply to multiple requests for comment on why the council chose not to sign the petition. Mitch Quine, project developer for CS Energy, also did not respond to the paper’s requests for comment for this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.