Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne, along with Sue Ellen Holmes, manager of the Milton Meadows apartment complex (located on 42 Auburn Road), met with the Lansing Town Council on March 17 to hold a Q&A with residents on public safety issues in the community.
The decision to host such a session was made based on the recent incident that involved two vehicles chasing and shooting at one another before crashing on Auburn Road on March 13.
There were a variety of thoughts and concerns shared by members of the public at the meeting. Local resident Jessica MacDonald asked because the sheriff’s department has a limited amount of deputies patrolling the county at a given time – Osborne said there are three or four deputies per shift patrolling the county (27 in total) – if it would be worth exploring the establishment of a town police force.
“Given the current guidelines under the reimagining public safety that also applies to the county, not just Ithaca Police Department as many like to say, we are going to see our deputies stretch too thin,” MacDonald said. “We need our own officers who are able to do actual community policing.”
However, Osborne said the town should not look into creating its own police department since it would cause an increase in taxes.
“When it comes to taxes, obviously a village, per say, has their own police force, they’re going to have their own village tax,” Osborne said. “We don’t have that in the Town of Lansing. Of course, we pay town taxes, but it would be hard for us to say you’re going to create a police department specifically for Lansing and your taxes aren’t going to go up.”
Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne said there will be conversations in the future about solutions to this issue, one being the possibility of hiring more deputies. For now, LaVigne said he is looking to see what the sheriff’s department can do in the immediate future to improve the safety of residents.
“There’s some light at the end of the tunnel. This won’t continue indefinitely,” LaVigne said. “Are there some bad characters, yes there are. But there’s bad characters everywhere. … In the meantime, I only ask Sheriff Osborne for a little bit more direction, which will fit into a different conversation, that what can our citizens do to be diligent [moving] forward. Right now, everything is on edge, and we have to be extremely careful.”
Milton Meadows is one area in the community that has experienced high levels of criminal activity as of lately involving residents of the apartments and/or guests or individuals who are living in one of the apartments, but are not signed onto the lease. However, because the courts are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Holmes said she is unable to file eviction papers for individuals who have been involved in such activity.
That said, she still takes responsibility for the type of behavior and actions that have taken place at the apartment facility, saying she refuses to use the pandemic as an excuse for not being able to resolve such situations.
A couple of Lansing residents who live near Milton Meadows, or have a family member or friend living in the facility, spoke at the meeting last Wednesday, sharing instances of unlawful behavior. One community member, Colleen, said she has witnessed individuals from the complex trespass on her property and multiple verbal and physical disputes either at the end of her driveway or in front of her house.
“For me, I think that was very close to home, and I was scared,” Colleen said when recalling one of the physical altercations that took place on her property. “I was really, really scared, sheriff.”
Robin Adams, a Lansing resident and daughter of Colleen, said she has witnessed drug dealing at the apartment facility and experienced an unsettling confrontation with one resident of the facility outside of the complex. (Adams recalled an instance at Lansing Market where a resident of Milton Meadows was asking people outside for money. People at the market were asking the person to leave, but the individual continued. She said the individual confronted her while she was in her car.)
LaVigne mentioned that Milton Meadows will be installing security cameras at the facility, which Osborne said would be a good idea.
“Cameras, for one, provide a level of assurance for the residents,” Osborne said. “People tend to not act up as much when they know they’re being viewed on camera, and it also provides us with valuable evidence if things do go bad.”
One person, Bryan Morse, asked Holmes whether or not she thinks crime in Lansing has increased since the Milton Meadows apartments were built, to which Holmes said that is a possibility.
“I’m going to go out on a limb and just tell you because of the fact there are 72 families living in a smaller area, I’m certain that it probably contributes,” Holmes said. “But you should also know that across New York State … domestic disputes and calls have increased by 30 percent across New York State, and the calls that we’re receiving, the issues that we are having, [are] primarily domestic in nature.”
Councilpersons also clarified that even though Milton Meadows has been reporting a large amount of criminal activity, it is not the only apartment complex in the community experiencing the same type of issues. In fact, Osborne stated that Milton Meadows had no involvement with the recent gunfight and eventually car crash that took place a little more than a week ago.
“This incident was a very rare incident – no doubt – and that’s what makes it so scary,” he said. “But I don’t want to paint the picture that now everyone is in danger in Lansing because of it. It was a very rare incident. … We’ll continue to work and hopefully things like that won’t happen again.”
