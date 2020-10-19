Jack Roscoe, President of the Savage Club of Ithaca, has seen the membership convene from one place to another over the years – 10 or so years at the South Hill Business campus, six at the Watercrest (now Ciao), a decade or two in the basement of Community Corners.
Never during his time with the club, or even the club’s more than a century-long history, has the club settled in a place of their own.
“Basically, we’ve been couch surfing for 125 years,” Roscoe said.
However, that trend appears to be coming to a halt with the club’s current plans to purchase the Faith Bible Fellowship Church on Auburn Road. The club has a special use permit application pending with the Town of Lansing Planning Board to repurpose it as a gathering and performance venue.
“Recently, we became aware of this church on a north Lansing road and took a look at it and it seemed like the perfect structure for us,” Roscoe said. “Had good parking. Had an upstairs and a downstairs. The upstairs was a beautiful concert space; beautiful acoustics. The basement level was sort of like the church coffee hour place. It had a kitchen and it would be a place for our regular monthly meetings. We have monthly meetings that include a meal and entertainment.”
It is the perfect site for the club to showcase its deep history to the public.
“We have in our historical records a lot of historical posters and paperwork and letters and things like that that we never have had on display anywhere,” Roscoe said.
According to its website, The Savage Club of Ithaca was founded in 1895 by members of the Cornell University Mandolin, Banjo, Glee Club as a charter of the Savage Club of London, which is a “private social club for the pursuit of happiness through music, literature and the performing arts.”
The club became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2005 for the purpose of cultivating “a lifelong pursuit and enjoyment of the arts through our support of community groups and events,” according to the website.
The club typically holds three concerts annually, and will hope to utilize the upstairs area for those events. In addition to holding its own concerts, Roscoe said the club would like to allow outside performing groups to perform at the venue as well.
“We do think that we want to make it available to performing groups that are looking for places to rehearse or places to perform because it’s about a 100-[foot] theater space, and that’s not a size performance space readily available around Tompkins County. It might just be a big niche for other small groups,” he said.
Roscoe also said the club plans on making no major changes to the structure of the church. The only work that would be done would be resurfacing the basement floor, fixing the rainwater gutter and drainage system, reinforcing railings and stairs and general cleaning and cosmetic work to the interior and exterior of the property.
Overall, Roscoe said he and the rest of the club is looking forward to establishing a bond with the Lansing community.
“We’re not doing any structural changes, anything at all,” he said. “We’re just painting the basement floor because it’s kind of raddy looking … nothing upstairs in the main sanctuary is in perfect condition right now.”
“We don’t have, at this moment, a connection or an attachment to the Lansing community, but in our works so far with the Lansing Town people we find them very agreeable and easy and friendly. … We met the neighbors. I think we’ll fit right in.”
