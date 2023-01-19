The Regal Cinema movie theater on Catherwood Road in Lansing has closed as a result of their parent company Cineworld filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In total more than 50 locations have closed nationwide since September.
Regal is the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States, behind AMC, with more than 500 locations.
The company's plan to close its theaters during its bankruptcy is fairly routine. According to BusinessInsider, “The Chapter 11 process makes it easier for companies to walk away from leases without incurring major penalties and to press landlords for better terms.”
Cineworld has estimated that it will save $22 million annually as a result of shutting down these theaters.
