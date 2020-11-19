The Village of Lansing Board of Trustees set the date for the public hearing on the proposed changes (Local Law 5) to the Lansing Meadows project Planned Development Area (PDA) for Dec. 7 at its meeting on Nov. 16.
The changes, requested by Lansing Meadow developer Eric Goetzman, are for increasing the number of housing subdivisions from 18 to 30 units and to reducing the regulation for minimum lot size from 10,000 square feet to 2,600 square feet.
The request for the proposed alterations has been the subject of heated debate between the board and developers over the past four or so months. Trustee Ronny Hardaway has made it clear over the past several board meetings that he is not pleased with the number of requests for changes to the project’s PDA over the years, and therefore is not in favor of permitting these changes.
“I agree with the planning board that the 18 units that are currently approved should be the end of the development on that property,” he said. “It is our right as the trustees – if we don’t feel that 30 units on that property is what the village really wants – we have the right to say no more development on the property.”
Mayor Donald Hartill said he is willing to vote in favor of the changes, though he has said, and repeated so at the Nov. 16 meeting, that a resolution must be reached in order for this project to finally be completed.
“We probably need to get to the bottom of this situation,” Hartill said this past Monday. “It’s been going on for 10 years.”
The board will look to gather input from the community on the proposed local law before it considers making a decision. Last Monday Nov. 9, the planning board voted unanimously in recommending that the board of trustees deny these changes. All except one planning board member voted in favor of saying that they would consider changing their stance on the matter if after the currently approved six triplexes are completed there will be no further development in area point “B” of the project and the remaining green space is preserved.
The board of trustees voted unanimously to set up a public hearing on the proposed changes.
“I’ll second it. I think we need to get the public’s input,” Trustee Patricia O’Rourke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.