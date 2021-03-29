On March 22 the Town of Lansing Planning Board continued discussion on the proposed Mirabito propane/petroleum storage and distribution facility on Town Barn Road.
There is already one propane tank in place on the property, but Mirabito is seeking construction of three 30,000-gallon petroleum bulk storage tanks. There were also plans to add a second propane tank, although Mirabito has now withdrawn this addition.
Still, the existing propane tank and the proposed petroleum tanks have garnered plenty of criticism from both local residents and the planning board. At a meeting back in February, two community members expressed safety concerns regarding the proximity of the tanks to the surrounding houses.
There were very similar concerns at this week’s meeting with local resident Deb Harper saying she was worried about the safety of the tanks and the speed of the development.
Another resident, Ruth Hopkins, who could not attend the meeting but wrote a letter to be read aloud at the meeting, worried about increased fuel trucks in the area.
“Greatly increased number of fuel trucks will increase the likelihood of vehicle accidents involving flammable materials,” Harper wrote. “The worse hazard associated with regional propane centers are the truck accidents.”
She also questioned why the town did not put these facilities farther away from residential areas.
Local resident Joe Williams brought up the fact that plenty of kids play outside at town barn fields, which is located near the tanks. He also was unconvinced that any improvements could guarantee safety.
“I have the feeling that you can plan for the best but once it’s in use, that’s when the issues arise,” Williams said. ‘While I appreciate all the planning that’s going on, I know from experience that things can be well-planned and then go awry.”
Board member Larry Sharpsteen also showed skepticism at Mirabito’s safety plans.
“My entire concern is that I think they are treating the whole idea of safety in a rather cavalier manner,” he said. “We’re the ones that have residents that would be damaged or killed by any problems that happens there and believe me a 12-foot high fence isn’t going to hold back a sheet flow of burning gasoline or for that matter the concussive wave of an exploding propane tank.”
Lansing Fire Department Chief Brad George was less worried upon finding out a second propane tank would not be added. At the meeting in February, George had proposed a deluge system, which would use the municipal water supply to help put out early stage fires if they occurred. He no longer felt this would be necessary.
“The main reason for having the deluge system was the additional propane tank,” George said. “That would have been the main focus of that deluge system, not necessarily on the petroleum because we wouldn’t necessarily use water to fight a petroleum fire.”
Tim DeRuyscher, a fire protection engineer whose expertise was enlisted by the planning board, saw things differently.
“It is different as the chief said, however lest we not forget that we’re dealing with petroleum products ... we’re talking about class 1 and class 2 and possibly class 3 type of flammable and combustible and ignitable liquids,” DeRuyscher said. “So the tank themselves, while they are constructed in a standard steel walled tank. that doesn’t do anything for exposure relative to fire or heat that may or may not occur … so I’d say there is a concern.”
Sharpsteen was also not convinced. “I’m not really soothed by the fact that there’s only one 30,000-gallon tank that has no method of cooling it in case there’s an issue with the safety valve,” he said.
He expressed support for a deluge system saying, “It would be worthwhile because we are protecting people that are living with 600 or 700 feet of this facility.”
DeRuyscher agreed that a deluge system could be a potential solution to this issue.
There were smaller concerns brought up about the fence height around the current propane tank and the glare from an LED light that illuminated a propane tank. Currently the fence height is six feet and does not fully block the propane tank. The planning board wanted a height of 12 feet.
In regard to lighting, multiple residents had expressed irritation at the current light fixture over the propane tank, which at night reflected a bothersome glare into their homes. Wanye Matteson, who spoke on behalf of Mirabito, said it would be possible to change the type of lighting, although he did not express any urgency on the matter.
The planning board determined that these matters were not part of the resolution for the meeting and it was decided that these issues could be discussed at future meetings.
