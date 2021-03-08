The smell of fresh cooked pizza is back on Cinema Drive with the recent opening of Northeast Pizza and Bones in the Village of Lansing this past month.
Located in the Small Mall on 23 Cinema Drive, Northeast Pizza and Bones is the second operation of the original Pizza and Bones restaurant in the Village of Dryden. 23 Cinema Drive used to be the home to Northeast Pizza and Scale House Brewpub, which was the second location for Scale House Brewery located in Hector, before it closed its doors last fall.
Northeast Pizza and Bones held a soft opening a week ago, and manager Tim Todi said business has grown busier ever since.
“We just started out quietly opening. I didn’t want to get overwhelmed right off the bat,” Todi said. “So we opened quietly, and then all of a sudden word got out and by Thursday or Friday we were very busy.”
Todi said he was contacted by Luke Fazzary, the son of the former owner who had taken over managerial duties of the Scale House’s Village of Lansing location after his father passed away, to inquire if he had any interest in taking over the spot.
Opening up a second location for Pizza and Bones was not something that the enterprise had its sights set on, but Todi said an opportunity presented itself and he took it on.
“Up here, there’s not a lot of pizza going on,” Todi said. “Pizza Hut closed. There’s just Ciao for pizza, and I think Ned’s is over there. It’s been a pizza spot for 30 years. There’s always been a calling for it.”
The new location features essentially the same menu as the Dryden location – pizza pies ranging in sizes from small, to medium, to large, to extra large, to sheet; an assortment of bone-in or boneless chicken wings; as well as salads, hot and cold subs, calzones and strombolis. One new addition is the “pizzetta,” which is Italian for a small, personal-sized pizza.
“We can actually make them right on the fly,” Todi said. “They take about five minutes to make and cook. So we’re trying that concept right now. It’s something that you can come in and get slices or we can make you a pizzetta within five minutes, pretty much close in time. … All the old school people like slices, so I’m trying to cater to both and kind of switch over.”
Northeast Pizza and Bones is available for dine in, takeout and delivery. (Online ordering is offered at the Dryden location, but not at the Village of Lansing location at the moment.) Folks can check out the menu at pizzaandbones.com/ithaca-menu and place an order by calling (607) 257-2757.
