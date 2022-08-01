After 19 months of construction, the New York Route 34B bridge over Salmon Creek in Lansing is now open to vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists.
New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and other state and local officials cut the ribbon to open the bridge Thursday morning. Around one hundred area residents, contractors and NYS DOT staff attended the opening. A Lansing fire truck was the first vehicle to cross after the ribbon cutting, followed by a parade of residents in vehicles and on foot.
“Not only is this bridge connecting communities and people, it really enhances the quality of life,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “This bridge is fundamental to economic development here in the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes, a vital roadway connection across the wine trail and all of the beautiful sites here in the area.”
Two special guests attending the opening were Ethel Cratsley and George Isaac. Both grew up in Lansing and remember using the bridge when it opened in 1930. Cratsley, age 97, was raised on Salmon Creek Road in Ludlowville. “The school bus would pick me up on Ridge Road and go over the new bridge to take us to Lansing school,” she said.
The bridge is five hundred feet long and forty feet wide, which is eleven feet wider than the former bridge. Bicyclists and pedestrians are able to use the shoulders.
The bridge uses a slanted steel support system. “This new bridge is the longest structure in New York state that uses the slanted steel support style,” said Dominguez. “So you have something new to be proud of here in Lansing.”
Dave Smith, NYS DOT Region Three Director, recognized many of the staff and contractors who helped design and build the bridge. Mike Sigler, Tompkins County Legislator, and Ed LaVigne, Town of Lansing Supervisor, also spoke at the opening.
New York state officials had originally said the bridge would take one year to complete. There were delays in the manufacturing of the steel used in the bridge.
Tioga Construction from Herkimer, NY served as bridge contractor. John Dillon, VP at Tioga, attended the opening. “This was a major project,” Dillon said. “The bridge design called for forty-two truckloads of steel. The demolition of the original bridge was as complex as the new construction.” His brother, Jim Dillon, a Cornell University graduate, served as Chief Engineer.
Commissioner Dominguez expressed appreciation to area residents. “I really want to thank above all everybody who lives here. We are incredibly grateful for your patience and understanding,” she said.
