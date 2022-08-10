Tompkins County Sheriff
On Wednesday at 1:37 PM, Tompkins County deputies responded to a residence on Weatherby Road in the Town of Enfield for a burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was at work in the Town of Lansing, observed on his home surveillance camera app two male subjects inside his home carrying long guns. The subjects were gone from the home upon law enforcement's arrival. 
 
During an extensive ground search of the surrounding area, one of the two suspects (and their vehicle) was located. He was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect has not yet been located.
 
The investigation revealed that one of the two long guns was owned by the homeowner, and the second was brought to the scene by the suspects. Both firearms were recovered from inside the residence by law enforcement. It was evident that the two left them behind when fleeing the scene. This, and other undisclosed evidence, lead the Sheriff's Office to believe that the second suspect is no longer possessing a firearm. Due to the extensiveness of the search, it is believed that he is far from the area. 
 
A Siren alert was issued for the involved area, asking people to avoid the area, and was canceled upon the conclusion of the search.
 
The captured suspect was identified as William L. Hildreth, age 34, of Newfield, NY. 
 
Hildreth was charged with Burglary 1st, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th and is being held for arraignment.
 
The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response, the New York State Police, and the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, who provided a great deal of assistance.
 
The investigation is ongoing.

