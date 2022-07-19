At long last, the construction of the new Route 34B bridge over Salmon Creek is expected to be completed this week, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to take place at the south end of the bridge at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 21, according to Curtis Jetter, Public Information Officer for the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), Region 3.
More details on the opening ceremony have yet to be announced publicly. (See ithaca.com for any updates prior to Thursday’s event.)
The scheduled opening of the bridge fits right in the expected timeframe Jetter gave back in April. In an article for the Lansing Ledger that month, Jetter said the hope was to have the bridge completed and opened for access by late June or July.
“We’re getting close to the finish line,” Jetter said. “The crews have gotten back to work now that the weather has turned.”
The project design remains close to the original plan. There have been some minor budget increases mainly due to Covid.
The original planned completion date was end of 2021. Jetter explained that the delays were due to manufacturing in the steel work. “Because the steel was delayed and set late, the decision was made to hold off pouring the concrete until after winter,” said Jetter. “It’s always a preference to pour concrete in the spring or summer.”
The width of the new bridge has been expanded. The former bridge stretched 29 feet across while the new bridge measures 40 feet, which allows two new travel lanes and eight-foot shoulders on each side. Bicyclists and pedestrians will be able to use the shoulders.
Other improvements include installation of a flashing beacon for the 35-mph speed limit when school is open and another flashing beacon with push-buttons at a restriped crosswalk at Myers Road.
