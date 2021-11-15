Becky Barrows, owner of the newly opened East Shore Roadhouse restaurant, appreciates area farmers. “Our inspiration is the ag community and all of the folks putting in the countless hours of labor keeping our food supply chain functioning,” Barrows said.
The small square building on East Shore Drive across from the car wash in Lansing has undergone a transformation. “We spent our first two months of ownership doing updates, including an entirely new kitchen,” said Barrows. Other upgrades include floor repairs, finishing drywall, repainting, and updates to the heating, cooling, and plumbing systems.
Barrows said the customer response has been very positive. “Customers comment that the space is bright and clean,” she said.
Now serving breakfast and lunch, the menu includes a creative take on standards, such as omelets with hollandaise sauce, huevos with house beans and pico, Creole burgers, shrimp po’boys, and several chicken and vegetarian dishes. It also features breakfast veggie bowls, sausage gravy, and Roadhouse chili. Along with many other menu items, the soups, biscuits, and fries are all homemade.
Barrows thinks eventually they will add evening dinners and offer wine and beer. “We want to get this right before we expand,” she said.
Two recent first-time diners, sisters Rose Haycook from Lansing and Grace Hallock from Groton, visited the East Shore Roadhouse after hearing about it from friends. “We thought the food was delicious,” said Haycook. She had the pecan chicken wrap and Hallock had the meatloaf. They plan to return.
Barrows works closely with local growers and other food providers as much as possible. “We want to source as close to home as we can,” she said. A sample of current area providers includes Diekow Farm, Trinity Valley Dairy, Wide Awake Bakery, and Copper Horse Coffee.
In addition to Barrows, the team includes the chef, Brian Ross, a kitchen assistant, and two servers. They can seat up to 47 diners but can also accommodate larger private groups. Barrows and Ross work together closely on all aspects of operating the restaurant. Her children also lend an occasional hand. “We are family owned and operated,” said Barrows.
Moving to Lansing when she was in the fifth grade, Barrows grew up here and started working in area restaurants as a teenager. Later she started tending bar, including at the former Cecil’s, Dryden Hotel, Rulloff’s, and even at Todd’s Beach House, which was in the building she recently purchased.
Chef Ross is originally from Dryden. He started cooking in high school and has been a chef in area restaurants for more than 15 years.
One challenge has been changing local minds about what is behind the four walls. Over the years, the structure has been home to Ye Olde Gin Mill, Lansing Inn, Todd’s Beach House, and Flynn’s Roadhouse, among other names.
One recent customer, Louie Raggi from Rochester, schooled them on the building’s history. He shared with Barrows that his mother bought the building in 1937 and changed it from a gas station to a bar.
“It’s been fun to get people in and see that it’s no longer a bar, no longer a watering hole,” Barrows laughed.
Barrows said she has received a lot of enthusiasm and encouragement from the community. “We are excited to be part of the Lansing food scene,” she said.
