When Wing Eng, Ithaca resident and avid kiteboarder, helped set up a weather station at Myers Park in Lansing, he did not expect it to negatively impact his work life.
“The weather info is constantly encouraging me to leave my desk, put on my wet suit, and get out on the water,” Eng laughed.
On nearly any windy day, even in the winter, several kiteboarders (a.k.a. kiters) can be seen enjoying themselves off the shore at Myers.
Considered a high intensity sport, kiteboarding involves harnessing wind power using a large kite that is attached to fly lines and a control bar. The kiter is strapped into a harness and usually wears a wetsuit and rides on a bidirectional board with foot straps.
“It’s an adrenaline rush to get the feeling of acceleration and to jump up in the air,” said Eng. “Somehow the acceleration makes me happy.” He moved to the area in 2003 and has been boarding since 2004.
“It’s a Zen experience,” echoed Jennifer Wells, another active Myers kiter. “When I’m out kiteboarding, there’s no concept of time.” Wells teaches at Ithaca College and also owns Paddle-N-More. One of only a few women kiters in the area, she initially learned the sport six years ago in Sicily.
Local enthusiasts favor Myers over other parks, such as Long Point or Stewart Park. “It’s open with no trees and a shallow area that makes launching more efficient,” said Suan Hsi Yong, another area resident who tried kiteboarding but now windsurfs. Eng also favors Myers. “The water is cleaner, the prevailing northwest wind is perfect, and there’s a great grassy area to set-up,” he said.
Despite the park’s popularity, Steven Southworth, a certified instructor and regular kiter, does not believe Myers is a beginner-friendly location. “The wind is not consistent, which makes it hard to learn and teach,” Southworth said. All the kiters suggest learning at a place where the wind is steadier and more predictable, such as Cape Hatteras in North Carolina.
Standard equipment starts around $5,000. Most kiters will have three or more kite sizes and styles to accommodate a range of windspeeds. Other equipment includes flying lines, control bar, harness, kiteboard, wetsuit and helmet. Wells said she has five kites, three harnesses and three boards.
Kiteboarding is not easy. Beginning kiters must acquire basic skills, including kite and line handling, wind concepts, navigation, and launching, re-launching and landing. “It’s an extreme sport that takes a lot of practice to get into,” said Wells. “Kiters have been launched into trees, dragged across rocks, and smashed kites into park visitors.”
“When you are first learning you have a hard time going upwind so you get stranded and have to walk back,” said Eng. “We call that ‘the walk of shame.’”
Both the kiter and spectators need to be cautious. “When the winds are strong, it can be scary to land on your own,” Eng said. “People get curious and rush up to the kite and it would be easy to have the kite wrap around them and cause injury.”
“The safety aspect is very much part of the local community,” said Yong. “They take it very seriously.”
Weather is obviously a critical factor. In 2017, several kiters organized a GoFundMe to raise money for a high-end weather station at Myers. The successful program brought in nearly $5,000 and the group worked with the Town of Lansing to set it up.
“The weather station is a fantastic resource,” said Eng. “It graphs the wind through the day and helps provide a forecast.” The station uses wi-fi from the park to upload data to sites such as WindAlert and Weather Underground.
Eng, along with Southworth and others, regularly kiteboards at Myers in the winter. He wears a thick wet suit and, depending on the temperature, up to three layers beneath, plus a jacket and life jacket. “It takes me half an hour to dress for winter kitesurfing,” he said. “And another half hour to undress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.