Superintendent Chris Pettograsso mentioned the possibility of bringing more students back for in-person instruction in the spring at a board of education meeting on Jan. 11.
Currently, both the elementary and middle schools have returned to the hybrid instruction model for the second semester.
“Things are looking good. We were virtual last week, which proved to be successful for just assisting us with quarantining concerns and things like that,” Pettograsso said. “I appreciate the community for bearing with us during that time because that was a total of four weeks of virtual instruction, and I know everybody was eager to get back to school.”
The high school is still learning virtually due to a shortage in staff.
“That is solely due to … a number of people being quarantined with our faculty and staff,” Pettograsso said. “We simply do not have the substitute teachers.”
The district recently issued a survey to families regarding which instruction model they intend to sign up for. As it stands, once families choose a model at the start of the semester, they will not be able to switch models midway. However, because some faculty and staff have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process, Pettograsso said the district may alter its plan and allow families who originally chose the 100 percent virtual learning model to allow their children to attend school in person more often.
“If that is able to happen, we as a leadership team will look at potentially reopening that option to have you come back to school if you’re a virtual student, or come to school more,” she said. “What I don’t want to do is close off that opportunity at this point. That might happen; it may not, but if we can get kids in the school at least four days a week – everybody – in May, I’ll do that. To get students together is more important than saying, ‘We can’t really right the ship right now. It’s only for a month.’ A month together would be huge.”
The second grade class is expected to start attending school in person for four days a week starting Feb. 1, according to Pettograsso. She also said the district hopes to bring back upperclassmen at some point in the semester so seniors have the chance to be together prior to graduation.
“Come spring – late spring – if we have more ability to bring students back at the high school level, especially some of our juniors and seniors, we’ll do that as their career in Lansing is starting to come to a fold and we really want them to have time together – time with their teachers, time in Lansing, that’s not just virtual or [in person] here and there sporadically,” she said.
In addition, Pettograsso said the district is working on having students with an “individualized educational plan or a 504 plan,” or who “are simply really struggling with virtual learning” attend school in person for four days a week as often as possible.
