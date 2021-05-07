Initially opening as a food truck in 2018 and then taking a dip in the waters of Cayuga Lake as a pontoon cafe in 2020, MoMo’s Traveling Cafe is returning to land, nestling itself on the corner of 1173 Auburn Road in Locke.
MoMo’s is taking over what used to be known as Linda’s Corner Diner, which closed around March of 2019 and the property has been vacant for the past two-and-a-half years after about 20 years in business. Owner Michelle Zirbel closed the deal on the location on April 23, which will now be known as “MoMo’s Cafe.” (The name of the business comes from the nickname Zirbel gave her daughter Maureen, “MoMo.”)
“That went smooth and was exciting,” Zirbel said. “Now just trying to get everything where we need to get it.”
Only a few cosmetic changes will be made to the building (i.e. reupholstering the leather seats, new signage on the exterior) with the major changes being to the kitchen equipment. Zirbel said she was looking at two other locations – one in Lansing and the other in Genoa – to set up shop, but wound up purchasing the corner diner.
“When I was really starting to look for a place I was looking for a commissary for my food truck and food boat,” she said. “We had a couple places prior to this that had fallen through, either the owner changed their mind and they didn’t want to sell or another owner thought she had a better deal from somebody else.”
The food truck and boat will still continue to operate even though MoMo’s has a set location. (The floating cafe was built by Zirbel’s son, Nicholas, as an alternative during the pandemic after the number catering gigs the food truck typically had per year diminished.) The menu will be relatively the same throughout all three establishments with All-American meals like subs, burgers, hot dogs, as well as an assortment of fried foods (cauliflower, dough, oreos).
The menu will be expanded at the cafe since it will be offering breakfast and lunch to start each day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with fish dinner on Fridays, along with breakfast and lunch, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Depending on the demand, Zirbel said she will reevaluate in the fall whether or not to expand the cafe’s evening hours.
She also said she will look into broadening the business’s catering services down the road once her new 32-foot food truck arrives next year. The current truck, which is 16-feet long, will be used at general events while the new truck will be specifically used at catering events.
Running MoMo’s is just one of Zirbel’s gigs as she is also the assistant registrar at the Cornell Law School. Prior to starting MoMo’s, she was the owner of Halfway Cafe in Genoa 20 years ago.
“I’ve done hospitality all my life, and I actually have a hospitality degree from Cornell University,” she said. “There’s not a lot of good benefits, especially being your owner. Therefore, I always stayed with Cornell and I always just did stuff like that on the side.
There is no official opening date for MoMo’s Cafe, but Zirbel hopes to have the business up and running by mid-July.
