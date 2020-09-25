In a two-person race for two trustee seats on the Village of Lansing Board of Trustees, Simon Moll (Lansing Community Party) and incumbent Randy Smith (Lansing Community Party) were elected on Sept. 15 Moll received 62 votes (54.39 percent) and was elected to his first term on the board, while Smith received 51 (44.74 percent). (There was one vote for a write-in candidate.)
Moll sat down with the Lansing Ledger to discuss his victory and his plans and ideas for improving the village in the near future. (This is part one of a two-part series. Next week will highlight Smith’s reelection.)
Lansing Ledger: What are you most excited about with the position you were elected to?
Simon Moll: Prior to COVID-19 I was expecting to step into a role that would allow me time to “learn the ropes,” whilst gradually putting forth my vision for the village. Now, we are undergoing a rapid change in the way people live, work, dine and shop. Despite the devastating nature of COVID-19, I have always embraced change. I am excited to be a part of guiding the village into a new era and creating a vibrant and resilient community for future generations.
LL: What skills and experiences will you be bringing to the village board?
SM: I have served on the Village Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) for the past two years and am currently a member of the Village Climate Smart Communities Taskforce. My wife, Monica, has also served on the BZA and is currently on the Planning Board and Greenway Committee, so I am keenly aware of what is occurring in the village from multiple viewpoints. Professionally, I own and run the day-to-day operations of a property management company, through which I have developed experience in project management, public relations and business development.
LL: What do you hope to accomplish during your term?
SM: I would like to expand the village trails, sidewalks and park offerings. Providing residents with a means of accessing all of the businesses and services the village has to offer helps our local business, reduces congestion on our roads and creates a sense of neighborhood and community. Both public and private grant money is available for the village to build upon our current offerings and developers should also be required to connect their developments with existing sidewalk and trails. Secondly, with increased development in the village in recent years, we have enjoyed many infrastructure improvements in roads, sidewalks, lighting and sewer systems, to name a few. However, with continued development, we need to protect native greenspace that we all enjoy and provide a multitude of environmental, aesthetic and wildlife benefits. With this in mind, I have drafted a Village Tree Ordinance that will ensure developers maintain a minimum level of tree density and/or pay funds into a tree bank that will allow us to create and maintain additional greenspace within the village.
LL: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
SM: The biggest challenge I see in the village is the changing face of retail. Even before COVID-19, the way people were shopping was increasingly online. That is occurring even more so now, and food shopping, dining, entertainment and gyms are now added to that change. With a large mall and multiple strip malls in the village, this has had, and will continue to have, an effect on the village. Both in terms of jobs to residents and sales tax revenue. To address this, we will need to:
1) Work with mall, retail and service owners to come up with creative solutions to ensure long-term viability. This will require attracting a wide-range of businesses and services to the village in order to make it an attractive place to shop and conduct business, providing a one-stop location where all needs can be met. We are already engaging in such activity to meet this goal.
2) Attract new residents, who will support local business, by providing a wide-range of housing opportunities. This should include apartments, single-family homes, senior housing and HOA (Homeowner Association) homes/condominiums.
3) Increase accessibility throughout the village so that residents can easily access goods and services, by continuing to expand our trails and sidewalks system and by adding street lighting.
LL: What vision of the village do you hope to create during your term?
SM: I hope to see a vibrant, connected and resilient village in the coming years. Prior to COVID-19 people lived in an increasingly global and disconnected bubble. Under the current circumstances we have all become more reliant on what we have on our doorstep and local community. I would like to see a self-sufficient village, where residents are exposed to all of the goods and services they require, including retail, dining, fitness and medical. Further, where residents can easily access such amenities through well maintained roads, in addition to lighted sidewalks and trails. I hope to achieve this, whilst simultaneously protecting and enhancing the natural beauty of the village that we all enjoy.
