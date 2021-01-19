Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler announced he is again running for the legislature to represent the 6th district made up mostly of the town of Lansing.
“I’ve done the best I can to represent everyone in the town of Lansing. When someone calls, I don’t ask their party or question if it’s in my wheelhouse,” he said. “I address the issue at hand directly if possible, or get them the help they need from other branches of government or connect them to state or local officials if it’s another level of government that needs to take care of the issue. I’m here to serve the residents of Lansing.”
Sigler has served on the legislature for 11 years, not concurrently. He has served on every committee on the legislature and for a brief time was chairman. He’s currently on the Health and Human Services committee, vice-chair of the Economic and Housing Committee and vice-chair of the Tompkins Intergovernmental Relations Committee. He’s also on the Industrial Development Agency and on the boards of Ithaca Area Economic Development and the Chamber of Commerce.
In his past term, he’s continued to fight for new natural gas supplies for Lansing so it can expand its job base and not be just a bedroom community for surrounding towns and the City of Ithaca that have ample supplies. He’s been working with providers like Clarity Connect and Spectrum to bring more broadband service to his constituents and the whole county. He was instrumental in providing healthcare options for the town library, providing new traffic controls at Myers Road and 34B, addressing new traffic on Myers Road because of bridge closure, and advocating for homeowners and farmland protections as utility scale solar plans to cover thousands of acres of land in Lansing with solar panels. He voted for free COVID-19 testing for residents and there’s been a tax rate decrease every year Sigler has been on the legislature and he’s been very strong on constituent services being a fierce advocate for the town of Lansing.
He was married in July 2020 to Sarah in Puerto Rico and has one daughter and two step-daughters. He was born and raised in New Jersey, went to Northeastern University for his bachelors, and Columbia University for his masters. He has his private pilot license and likes to tour New York state as a member of the East Hill Flying Club. Mike came to Upstate New York as a television reporter/producer/anchor, but left that to run for public office. He works full-time for Park Outdoor Advertising in addition to his job as legislator.
To contact Sigler, you can call 607-339-7978 or email at mike.sigler@yahoo.com. You can visit his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MikeSiglerForTompkinsCountyLegislator to find out more about what’s going on in town and what he is working on.
