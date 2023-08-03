Manufacturing jobs in Tompkins County took a hit earlier this year when BorgWarner announced that they would be closing part of their facility in the Town of Lansing. However, recent developments in New York’s move to become a “global microelectronics manufacturing hub” — spurred by the CHIPS & Science Act — will help offset the losses of BorgWarners decision to move.
On July 11, United States Senator Chuck Schumer announced that Menlo Microsystems is investing over $50 million to build its first domestic microelectronics fabrication facility in Tompkins County. The facility will be located at 36 Thornwood Drive in the Village of Lansing. According to Schumer, the facility will create “100 new good-paying jobs.”
Schumer credited the CHIPS & Science Act — which he sponsored — as the driving force behind Menlo’s decision to invest in Tompkins County. The act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022, and provided $280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors. The primary goals of the act has been to make production of semiconductors in the United States more appealing to manufacturers that have previously outsourced to countries like China.
“I applaud Menlo Micro for this major investment that will help drive Tompkins County and America’s economic future in tech manufacturing.” Schumer said. He continued saying, “The greater Ithaca area is unquestionably leading the charge in research and development and building the future of technology, and Menlo Micro will help further supercharge the region’s leadership.”
Following the announcement Governor Kathy Hochul said, “I am excited to welcome Menlo to New York’s chip-making ecosystem as we continue our work to attract the innovative, 21st century businesses that will provide good-paying jobs, grow our advanced manufacturing sector, and move our economy forward.”
Menlo Micro CEO, Russ Garcia, has said that the company's move represents the first step towards increasing the domestic production of microelectronics to “further strengthen America’s technology stronghold.” Garcia continued saying, “We believe this fab modernization project is in 100% alignment with the presidential directive on bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.”
To support the construction of Menlo’s new facility, Empire State Development will provide $6.5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits in exchange for 122 new jobs at their Ithaca facility. As with all Excelsior Jobs projects, Menlo Micro will receive the credits after demonstrating that they have met their job and investment commitments.
The building in Lansing where Menlo’s facility will be located has already begun the retrofitting process, and the company expects manufacturing to begin sometime in 2024. The renovation of the building is expected to cost around $50 million.
The President of Ithaca Area Economic Development, Heather McDaniel has said, “This is a tremendous investment in the Ithaca area and a testament to the local, state, and federal partners that worked together to bring Menlo Micro’s fab to our community.” McDaniel added, “It’s not often that we have a vacant building that is just perfect for a semiconductor related company.”
According to McDaniel, this move could represent the beginning of more good things to come. “To the extent that we can provide shovel ready building sites and existing vacant buildings, companies will look to locate in Tompkins County,” McDaniel said. She continued saying that the county expects to attract companies that are “heavily based on research and development” because of the area’s proximity to institutions like Cornell University and the resources the university has to offer.
Tompkins County Legislator, Deborah Dawson, has said that “This is a big development for all of us in the county…This company will employ over 100 people in very well paying jobs, which is a real boost for our local economy.” She added that the glass that will be used in the production of microchips is going to be produced in Corning, and that the microchips will be used in semiconductors in Syracuse. “So locating here is a really logical place…I hope this bodes well for our development as part of a regional semiconductor hub,” Dawson said.
Tompkins County Legislator Mike Signer said, “It’s amazing that this is happening to us…I know people that are already slated to work at the new chip factory.” He added that, “It’s really a testament to the area that we have people who have the kind of skill level that they are ready to take over those jobs.”
