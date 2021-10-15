LANSING, NY -- A man was shot and beaten with a handgun in a home invasion in Lansing on Oct. 14. Sheriff's deputies responded to the Milton Meadows Apartments at 10 Robins Way around 11:10 p.m. There they found the victim, 31, with a gunshot wound to the foot and lacerations to the head from being struck with the gun. He was transported to a regional trauma center and has since been released.
The victim told police that upon opening his apartment door he was rushed by two subjects, demanding money. The victim was subsequently shot and struck before the subjects fled.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone has knowledge surrounding the incident or video footage from the area, they are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (607) 257-1345 or the tip line at (607) 266-5420.
