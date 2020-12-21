Lansing resident Doug Baird has a lot to say about the way things run in Tompkins County. So much so that he took his talents as an artist and writer and published a book on it.
In Cornithaca County: One Thought, One Taught, One Voice, One Choice, Baird illustrates and articulates how elitism is diminishing the livelihoods of rural communities in the county. The phrase “Cornithaca County” pokes fun at the fact that Ithaca as a municipality and Cornell University are the entities that truly run the county, according to Baird.
“The consensus residents is that there is a complete lack of meaningful representation in government here in the county,” Baird said. “Also, my belief that we basically are living in a secular theocracy, which is why I have my subtitle as ‘One Thought, One Taught, One Voice, One Choice.’ There’s a remarkable lack of what should I say ‘dialogue.’ The things that we get are just basically handed down and announced, and I think to have a good government you need to really have a dialogue between the different interests and not cater to those who are most powerful and who have the ear and the, I guess, control to make it their life.”
Aside from satisfying his passion to create, Baird said he wanted to create something that would start that dialogue.
“I like to write poetry and write prose. Also, I love to work in artwork, graphics and things like that,” he said. “I wanted to make a book that would be both educational and provocative, and also would hopefully inspire people to think and create. I didn’t want a book that might just go on the bookshelf; I wanted a book that would be out that people would use. I thought a perfect vehicle would be an activity book because as a kid I remember those and they would have so many different things in it that really no matter what mood you were in you would find something interesting to do, whether it was just to read their limericks or poems, or whether to figure out puzzles or whether to color or do a maze, or anything like that.”
The book encompasses a smorgasbord of genres and forms – humor, essays, prose, poetry, fables, riddles, among several others. There are even some sing-a-longs as well as a musical Baird composed called “Bigotry: The Musical.”
“In this case, I simplified it to just 15 songs, which I think is the amount that you really need to make a legitimate musical, and to make it easier I used well-known tunes for each of those songs, but created my own lyrics and kind of made an arch of the things that loosely tied them together,” he said. “The readers could make their own story, or if they want they could make their own songs. I really want to involve people if they want to add things or say, ‘Hey, I could do something like that.’ There’s nothing I would like better.”
Baird likes to categorize the collection as an “activity book’ because of the assortment of interactive pieces packed into it. For instance, he created his own card game for readers to play called “Fake the Lake,” which is based off of a different game called “Mille Bornes.”
In the game, an individual plays as a polluter with the goal of maximizing the amount of pollution that can be done to Finger Lakes. Baird said the games objective mirrors what the objectives of the state government are to combat pollution of its bodies of water. Currently, the state performs “total maximum daily load” (TMDL) plans, as part of The Clean Water Act, which seek out to maximize the amount of pollution a body of water can handle before becoming impaired.
“To my mind, that’s an outrageous way to deal with pollution to try and get below the maximum,” Baird said. “The thing to do is try to eliminate it, but the actual committee from the governor actually states before this even started that they’re only trying to save some of the uses of the lake.”
He also made a coloring page in the book that shows graphically the different sources of pollution in the lakes.
“They claim – the governor – that they don’t really know what’s causing it, and yet when you look at the lakes you can see that the ones that have all this agriculture pollution are the ones that have the HAB’s in it, the harmful algal blooms, that cyanobacteria,” he said. “There’s a lot of evidence pointing in one direction and then there are a lot of people ignoring it or pointing in another direction because there’s power involved in it.”
Baird also designed advertisements, such as “Ka Put,’ which is based on the board game “Kerplunk” where players pull out little rods and marbles fall down. His spin on it features the marbles falling into Cargill Salt mine shafts.
“When they fill up they flood your mineshaft, and whenever your mineshaft is flooded you’re out of the game and you have to go look for another community to do your mine,” he said. “The one who can do the most excavation before they flood their mine is the winner.”
With this piece, Baird strives to demonstrate the fact that Lansing residents do not have full knowledge of Cargill operations when mining under Cayuga Lake and the fact that they do not share the information publicly.
“We’re risking our lake on the fact that they would not lie to us, which has no basis and historical fact that people making a lot of money are not going to lie,” he said. “They really have no accountability. You get into that situation – what is going to happen with the lake? Because even if it’s a small chance, it’s a disaster. There’s no way that a lake they collapse would not be disastrous to the people around the lake. So the thing is, is a verbal assurance enough? I mean, what do we have in place except the people that approve it are the ones getting all the money. The state and the county divide up a considerable amount of money from Cargill. But what happens if things go south?”
Its pieces like these that Baird crafted with the intent of provoking thought in readers’ heads about what is taking place in their community. He also sees it as a book that people can pick up and begin at any page.
“I think of it as the book that you can pick up and say, ‘I want to do a maze. Oh, I want to read a riddle. I got an hour or I’m not feeling well today, I want to look at this and look through it,’” he said.
For those interested in the book, one can purchase a paperback or Kindle version off of Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Cornithaca-County-Thought-Taught-Choice-ebook/dp/B08KHY32M9.
