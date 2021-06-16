The New York Health Act is a statewide push to establish a single-payer healthcare system covering every New Yorker. The desire to pass universal healthcare has increased strongly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Lansing Board of Trustees have no actual ability to vote for or against the act, as it is an issue that New York State residents would vote for or against on an individual basis. However, if it desired, the board could choose to pass a memorandum of support for the New York Health Act. The move would largely be symbolic, but it would send a message to Lansing residents about the village’s position.
To shed some light on the nuances of the health act, the board invited Dr. Elliot Rubenstein and Dr. Martin Stallone to its June 7 meeting to provide their opinions on the subject matter. Both were against approving it. At previous meetings, the trustees invited proponents of the health act to speak.
Stallone expressed concern at the amount of power the state government would have.
“A government run single payer system that is taxpayer funded with all of the rules dictated by the government is concerning on some level based on how we interface with the state government today,” he said. “Much of my concern extrapolates from any ability to meet our real costs, many of which are imposed by the state ... so I am concerned that health system providers would struggle with real costs, to actually be solvent in the long run.”
He also was skeptical about the ambiguity of the wording throughout the act.
“I would say there are many questions and I have great doubts ... if the doubts bear themselves out we would not be well served as a community if this act passes,” he said.
Mayor-elect Ronny Hardaway had similar worries saying, “Dr. Stallone was correct that the ambiguity is breathtaking … the details are not there.”
Rubenstein critiqued that the act would eliminate or strongly curtail Medicaid as well as employer insurance.
“One of the things I think you really need to consider is the elimination of employer insurance which most people love and want and have,” he said. “In order to attract employees you need to give them that and usually they accept that.”
Trustee member Carolyn Greenwald made it to a point to counter both doctor’s arguments, given both were against the act.
“Regarding elimination of employer insurance, well, that’s because everybody would have insurance, so it doesn’t have to go through the employer,” Greenwald said. “As far as access, well one million New Yorkers currently have no access to medical insurance at all right now and a lot of them are hungry for it. So for those million people it would increase.”
Trustee Simon Moll questioned why the board was discussing this matter in the first place, given how little sway they would have in the matter.
“I support the Health Act personally, but I just think it’s outside of the scope of what we should be dousing in the village because it’s an issue that doesn’t directly affect the village,” Moll said. “I look through the agenda for this evening and this is going to be the agenda item that we spend the most time on yet, it doesn’t directly affect the village.”
Hardaway said he was simply hoping to start a discussion among the board.
“We don’t necessarily have to pass a resolution but I do think that it is important that we have these discussions,” he said. “We are not just busy with keeping the village working and running smoothly but we also set an example.”
It was decided that the trustees would refrain from voting for or against the act. Hardaway officially tabled the resolution but said someone else could raise it again at another point if they so desired.
