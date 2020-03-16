The Village of Lansing Planning Board continued to toss around ideas for potential regulations of short-term rental housing at its meeting on March 9.
Mike Scott, Code Enforcement/Zoning Officer of the village, mentioned that the Village of Watkins Glen municipality has faced similar issues with the regulation of short-term rental housing and has taken a different approach to remedying those problems compared to what the Planning Board has been discussing for the past few months.
“They have a moratorium on right now, but how they handle it is they have a one-time permit, and that permit is so that they can go in there and check out smoke detectors, the same thing we would check out,” Scott said. “But it’s not a renewal process; it’s a one-time permit. It’s a couple hundred bucks and then you’re on the list and then that’s it.”
According to an article published in the Observer-Review on Jan. 1, 2019, the village passed a law with regulations of single- and multi-unit short term rentals. An individual is required to pay a $400 rental permit fee to the village every two years and fill out an application with information such as: signatures of all people and entities that have ownership interest in the subject property; a list of all property owners of the rental; permission for the property to be inspected by the village’s Short-Term Rental Enforcement Officer; as well as a submitted site plan.
The law also includes a list of property requirements for stairways, accessibility for people with disabilities, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, emergency evacuation procedures, parking areas and much more. If an owner were to violate any of the stipulations of the law, their permit would be revoked.
Chairperson Lisa Schleelein said her one concern about this process would be whether or not someone constructing a short-term building would use it for the sole purpose of renting it out on a short-term basis.
“I don’t know how you prevent some of that,” Schleelein said. “That’s one of my biggest concerns, is we’ve talked about apartment complexes, but when you move into a neighborhood and suddenly you don’t have any neighbors.”
Board member Michael Baker agreed with the concern Schleelein shared.
“People have come to the board here – residents in the village – and have that same concern,” Baker said.
Scott agreed as well, saying that it would turn the village into a “ghost town.” Village Attorney William Troy said it could be preventable by limiting the number of permits issued so that certain districts do not become overflooded with short-term rentals.
Board member Carolyn Greenwald said her concern is that because of the impact the COVID-19 virus is not only having health-wise, but also economically that the issues with short-term rentals may dissipate.
“It’s the traveling and it’s also the funding to set up a house as a rental, unfortunately I’m worried that this problem is going to solve itself,” Greenwald. “Already, the travel industry and the Airbnb business are getting hit the hardest by this, and the trickle-down is going to be less Airbnb’s here than there are now.”
The next Planning Board meeting is not until March 31, so Schleelein said while there is no need to rush at this point, she hopes the board will make some significant progress in its work regarding short-term rental regulations.
