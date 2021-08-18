Bernd Blossey, coordinator for the Village of Lansing’s Deer Management, spoke in front of the board of trustees on Aug. 16 to discuss the program’s annual report and propose changes to a couple of the program’s regulations.
For nearly a decade and a half, the Village of Lansing has run a Deer Management Program to control the local deer population. Blossey reported that the program’s hunters “took more deer than [they] have ever [had] in previous seasons.” He hypothesized that the increase was due to the program’s operations being altered by the pandemic.
“People, at least several individuals, had time, maybe due to COVID, to just hang out at home or go into a tree because we didn’t need to go to work the next day,” Blossey said. “I don’t know exactly what the reasons are, but we did really, really well.”
“The changes that allowed us to do that are basically due to a couple of individuals changing the way that they are operating while in trees, and that means crossbow and infrared views, and that allows [them] to not shine at deer at night; when they are approaching, not alerting deer that we are actually there,” he said. “Being able to take individuals that are educated, more educated than there were before. Plus we had two individuals that were willing to hang out between midnight and six o’clock in the morning.”
Specific numbers of deer that were hunted and killed as part of the program were not shared at Monday’s meeting. Blossey assured Mayor Ronny Hardaway and the rest of the board that the program’s hunters did not overshoot this past year.
“There’s plenty of deer still at the feeders we do not get just because they don’t show up when we are there,” Blossey said.
In 2019, the board passed a local law allowing the use of crossbows to hunt deer in certain areas of the village, though only as part of the Deer Management Program. The approval process for receiving this permission involved the applicant asking for authorization from the landowner to hunt with a crossbow on the property and then submitting a physical request for the mayor to sign off on.
At Monday’s meeting, Blossey asked the board if it would be possible to eliminate the latter step of the process of having the mayor sign off on the request.
“I have explained to the board before that there’s no specific reason for why we would be doing that,” he said. “I would ask the board to automatically allow crossbow use without going through this approval process because it was never rejected as long as the individual and the landowner are in agreement that that’s okay.”
Town Clerk Jody Dake said there might be something in the village law that requires such a process, but the village will double check if that is so. According to Local Law 5 (Amendment to Village of Lansing Code – Firearm and Bow Safety), a person who is “an approved and active participant in the Deer Management Program” can use a crossbow to hunt deer as part of the program so long as the individual is fully permitted by law to hunt with a crossbow and the “Village Mayor gives written approval to the participant to use said crossbow.”
Blossey also asked for the board’s permission to begin the baiting process a couple of weeks prior to the hunting period.
“We have always started with the baiting on Oct. 1,” he said. “That was something that is the opening of the bow season. There is no season in the way that the DEC regulates that. I would ask the board to consider allowing baiting to begin by mid-September to allow a 14-day conditioning period for this as long as the landowners are okay with that, so that we can begin shooting on Oct. 1.”
Trustee Simon Moll agreed that having such a time period would be a good idea and asked whether or not the landowner of a property would need to sign off on that agreement.
Blossey said that is typically an agreement made between the landowner and the individual participant, though the program does require permission from the landowner. He said he would prefer to have that be a verbal agreement, but if the board would rather have the agreement written then he would be fine with that.
Hardaway asked whether adding the 14-day period would extend the length of the program’s hunting season, or would the length of the season remain the same. Blossey said he said he is okay with leaving the end time the same (end of March).
Hardaway also said he would be fine with the addition of the 14-day period to set up the baiting.
“I don’t have a problem with changing these dates, and we will just monitor it for a year and see if it works for this year,” Hardaway said. “See if it makes a significant difference, and then we can look at it again next year and if we want to do it permanently or for an extended period perhaps we can do that.”
