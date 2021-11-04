The Lansing Village Board of Trustees held its first round of public hearings on two proposed laws regarding the sale and consumption of cannabis in the village at a meeting on Nov. 1.
The two proposed laws (Local Laws E and F) outline the board’s potential decision to opt out of permitting licensing and establishing retail dispensaries as well as on-site consumption at establishments. If the board votes on one or both of these laws and passes one or both of them, then it will be choosing to opt out of that one or both option(s). If the board votes and does not pass one or both of these laws, or does not hold a vote at all, it will be choosing to opt into that one or both option(s) starting after Dec. 31.
Only three members of the public showed up and spoke at the public hearing this past Monday. One of those individuals was Tompkins County Legislator Debra Dawson, who shared her preference for having the village opt into allowing the licensing and establishment of retail dispensaries.
“From my perspective, just in respect to the retail dispensaries, I think it’s purely an economic decision,” Dawson said. “The state has decided that people in the state of New York, including the Village of Lansing, may purchase and consume cannabis products; they’re going to do it anyway. The state didn’t legalize weed because they had a sudden epiphany that it was a wonderful, morally, terrific drug. They did it because economically it just makes sense to legalize it and regulate it and benefit financially from its sale and use. I’d hate to see the village get left out of that.”
Dawson said it is better to opt in now rather than put it off and see how it works out for other municipalities.
“I know that it seems appealing to some people to just say, ‘Well, we’ll reserve judgment and wait and see how it turns out,’ but the problem with that is … if we don’t allow it in the Village of Lansing, people are going to be opening up dispensaries down on Route 13 and downtown,” she said. “I’m concerned that that’s going to have an impact on our mall. We wait a year and try to come in late, the market may be saturated. We’ve already lost major stores like Old Navy and Ulta [Beauty] to Route 13 downtown. I don’t want to lose this opportunity. You walk through our mall now and it’s a ghost town. I think that our residents will be purchasing and using cannabis products, and the village might as well be realizing some fiscal benefits from that.”
In terms of allowing on-site consumption, though, Dawson is less in favor of that option.
“I think that public consumption is a bad idea for a couple of reasons,” she said. “First of all, I think people purchase a cannabis product, and take it home and consume it and don’t drive anywhere, that’s just terrific. If they consume it on site and hang around for a while, they’re going to be impaired when they drive, and that is not a good thing. Secondly, I think public consumption is not something we want to put on display for our underage population, that we don’t want to be making this particular choice.”
Another person who spoke was former mayor Don Hartill, who reiterated Dawson’s stances.
“It’s going to happen. We might as well manage it in some way or another,” Hartill said.
One or both of these laws, if passed, would be subject to a permissive referendum following 30 days since they were first enacted. A petition with at least 33 signatures would be needed to be submitted in order for a permissive referendum to be held.
Local resident and planning board member Monica Moll also spoke during the hearing, though just on the on-site consumption aspect. Moll said allowing the smoking of cannabis in public could potentially be conflicting with local smoking-free public areas.
“I guess on-site consumption could also mean eating it, right,” Moll said. “If it’s not defined in the law – I’m not very versed in what the law actually says – but if you do allow on-site consumption, is it the edibles and the smoke, or just the edibles, any combination of the two, because the smoke I feel like could be a problem in public spaces, especially because you can get contact highs from marijuana as well. … I’m not against it if things get fleshed out and it’s a little more defined as to what can be allowed, if there’s going to be proper ventilation, that sort of stuff.”
According to Article I of Chapter 119 of the village’s codification, “no person shall smoke in a public place or at a public meeting except in designated smoking areas.” The article also mentions that “no public place other than a bar shall be designated as a smoking area in its entirety.” Article II of the chapter outlines the village’s policy and where smoke is prohibited, stating smoking is not allowed at/in:
•Village of Lansing’s municipal facilities, including the village office, garage and storage facilities, except in designated areas identified by smoking permitted signs.
•Any indoor enclosed work area occupied by more than one person, unless all employees in such an area agree to allow smoking.
•All employee restrooms, elevators, hallways, classrooms, auditoriums, gymnasiums, employee medical facilities and areas containing office equipment used in common.
•Conference or meeting rooms and municipal vehicles used by more than one person, unless all occupants agree to allow smoking.
Trustees Carolyn Greenwald and Simon Moll shared their preference for allowing the retail sale of cannabis in the village, but not allowing on-site consumption, though they both agreed that it would be best to keep both public hearings for each proposed law open until the board’s next meeting on Nov. 15. The rest of the board agreed as well and held a vote on the matter, which passed unanimously.
