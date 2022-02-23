Lansing Village Board of Trustees Randy Smith and Simon Moll have notified the municipality that they will not be seeking another term come April’s election. In a letter issued to the community, Mayor Ronny Hardaway urged residents to consider running for either vacancy on the board.
The letter states the following:
“The Village of Lansing has a crucial need and is searching for community members to fill two upcoming vacancies on the Board of Trustees. Simon Moll and Randy Smith have notified the Village that they will not seek another term as Trustee in April’s election. New York State requires that our Village have five Trustees–four Trustees plus a mayor. Trustee elections are staggered in two-year-term elections.
As a Trustee, you would have the unique opportunity to directly impact the quality of life within our Village. Trustees are responsible for the management of Village properties and finances, governance of the Village, ensuring the safety, health, comfort, and general welfare of Village inhabitants, protecting inhabitants’ property, preserving peace and good order, sustaining Village trade, and maintaining Village public works.
Village Trustees typically meet three times each month – first and third Monday evenings at 7:30 PM (except for federally recognized holidays) and the second Thursday after the first Monday at 12:00 noon (a Trustee/staff meeting) Trustees also represent the Village in municipal and county committees that support our government, residents, and businesses.
The typical Trustee time investment in monthly Village government is approximately eight hours for Trustee meetings and four hours for committee meetings (including pre-meeting preparation). Village Trustees receive $6000 annually for their service on the Board.
Campaigning for the office of Trustee is supported by the Village of Lansing Community Party, and fellow Trustees typically help with canvassing the village residents for support of candidates’ campaigns. Candidates would need to [canvas] Village residents to introduce themselves and to gather concerns from residents about local governance and growth.”
Those interested in running can contact Hardaway at rhardaway@vlansing.org.
