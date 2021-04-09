The Village of Lansing Board of Trustees held a public hearing on Apr. 5 to discuss the proposed village budget for 2021-2022 and also heard recommendations for the Planning Board’s on developing and maintaining sidewalks in the village.
No one from the community showed up to the public hearing on the proposed budget and so the budget was passed.
“It’s amazing we spend all this money and nobody’s even interested,” Mayor Don Hartill commented.
For those who could not attend, here is a rundown of the changes:
•The total salary for the Board of Trustees is $27,000 (four trustees; $6,750 per trustee).
•The mayor’s salary will increase slightly from $14,000 to $14,500.
•The employee benefits budget will rise from $190,142 to $206,060.
•The budget for street maintenance declined from $419,219 to $372,421. The budget for street maintenance equipment was the only part that actually shrunk as personal services still saw an increase in their budget
•The budget for buildings, namely the village office, utilities and equipment will be down 24 percent from $45,400 to $34,400.
•Public safety’s budget for traffic control rose from $2,500 to $3,500 from last year.
•The snow removal budget increased from $80,000 to $90,000 for a change of over 12 percent.
•The street lighting budget will be increased from $77,670 to $101,000.
•Storm sewers will see a 74% decrease in budget from $155,000 to $40,000.
•The sidewalk budget will decrease by 60 percent down to $255,000.
•The public transportation budget will also see a decrease from $2,023,873 to $1,529,497.
•The budget for youth programs increased slightly less than one percent.
•The budget for community beautification saw a decrease by almost half from $302,575 to $162,150.
•The amount of state government aid is projected to remain the same from 2020–2021 at $160,000.
Lisa Schleelein, chair of the planning board, and planning board member Carolyn Greenwald, also received feedback from the trustees on proposed changes for maintaining sidewalks in the village.
Basically, rather than asking developers to install sidewalks on their projects, sidewalks will now be a requirement under village law, unless the planning board chooses to waive it in certain circumstances.
“Mostly, the goal was when you come to us with a project we don’t want to beg you for a sidewalk,” Greenwald explained. “We want it understood right up front that these are our expectations as a planning board.”
Schleelein added that the recommendations were not just aimed at developers and that she hoped the changes would encourage the village to start linking sidewalks together especially where there weren’t developers.
She also spoke to the importance of encouraging upkeep and construction of sidewalks.
“We’ve felt this for a long time and certainly the pandemic brought a lot of this to light about how important sidewalks are,” Schleelein said. “It’s becoming very clear that this is really important to everyone and maybe it’ll continue to be even more important going forward, so we felt it was time to have this.”
Trustee Ronny Hardaway wanted to add something to the recommendation that would make it the village’s job to maintain the sidewalks.
Schleelein agreed saying, “I think it’s really important that we take over the maintenance so there’s some sort of consistency, otherwise, it’s sort of hit or miss. I think the whole idea is to get people to be able to walk and if there’s dangerous situations because people aren’t able to shovel their sidewalk, then it kind of defeats the purpose.”
Greenwald suggested informally having the village in charge of sidewalk maintenance but not include the fact directly in the code.
“Personally, if I were to have the final say on legislation, I would just not say anything and maintain it if you want to and you’re free to stop if you don’t want to,” Greenwald said.
Schleelein added that this would prevent the town from being “pigeon-holed” into this specific role.
Attorney Bill Troy had concerns about the village taking maintenance into their own hands and suggested having clear wording in the recommendation.
“If this is private property, I want to take a good hard look at it and make sure we don’t have a problem by using public funds to maintain private property,” Troy said. “My advice is to put it in there rather than leaving it hidden.”
He added that if someone were to slip on snow or ice on a sidewalk, the village could be liable for lawsuits, since they would be in charge of maintenance.
Hardaway suggested individuals be in charge of maintaining the sidewalks in front of their homes instead, but Mayor Hartill disagreed.
“My attitude is that sidewalks are part of the transportation enterprise and as such I think it’s the village’s responsibility to maintain it,” Hartill said.
Overall, the trustees were happy with the recommendations but wanted Troy to take a closer look at the wording, which he said he planned to do in the coming week. As such, no official recommendation was passed.
