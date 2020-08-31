At its monthly meeting on Aug. 19, the Lansing Town Council revisited its discussion on the town’s Ethics Committee, specifically altering some of the codes regarding the appointment of members to the committee.
Councilman Joseph Wetmore proposed two amendments to the rules for appointment: (1) No town officials are allowed to be on the committee, and (2) the committee be charged with reviewing ethics disclosures on a yearly basis.
Town Attorney Guy Krogh said the first amendment is something he has been recommending for about a decade, and the second amendment is reasonable.
“The second [amendment] is perfectly normal,” Krogh said. “It’s pretty standard for either ‘A’ a designated public official — usually a town clerk or records access officer — to review the submissions; they’re confidential and if anything looks fishy or needs to be flagged or incomplete they can either refer it back to the person or the ethics board. Or ‘B’ you just send all of that information to the ethics board and one of their meetings needs to be to go through it and do issue spotting.”
Overall, he said he was in favor of both changes. With the second proposed change, he said it may be more appropriate to choose option “B.”
“I think the first suggestion would be a clean yes,” he said. “The second suggestion is a policy, but I lean in favor of recommending it pretty strongly.”
The rest of the council also shared its support of Wetmore’s suggested amendments. Currently, there are three vacancies on the five-person committee.
Town Supervisor Edward LaVigne proposed the council advertise to the public the openings to the committee.
“We can make those changes,” LaVigne said. “While we’re at it, I think we should advertise for people to apply, unless you just want to nominate people. At least, I think the word should get out there that — especially with the ethics board — that there will be three openings for that. I think Kevin Wyszkowski and Jay Franklin will stay on, but there will be three openings on that.”
LaVigne said an advertisement would be posted on the town’s website and that any applications will go through the clerk’s office.
The council also discussed term lengths for members on the committee. LaVigne suggested staggering the terms of each member.
“You can have them for five years and the first person that comes in for a year, the second comes in does two years, the third person does three, four and five, so that every year you have the potential rotation if they want to apply again or not,” he said. “That way we don’t lose them all at once.”
Solar Factory Coming to Lansing?
LaVigne said the town has been approached by a solar company to construct a solar array or “factory” where the Cayuga Power Plant used to reside, and has asked the company to give a public presentation on its project at the council’s next meeting on Sept. 9, a week before the council’s next monthly meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Members of the Cayuga Operating Company will also be present at the presentation.
The meeting will be live streamed through the town’s YouTube channel. LaVigne said he would like to be able to answer questions from audience members live following the presentation.
“I would like to make this as a Q&A session also,” he said. “So like what we do with the privilege of the floor, if somebody wanted to be the host and would let people that are in the waiting room give a question and type it in … I want to have as much interaction with the public, because I want to get as much accurate information out there as possible so people can hopefully get behind this because what a better place to put a solar factory than on an old power plant.”
