With Thomas Jones, a member of the Town of Lansing Ethics Committee, announcing his plan to step down from his position, Lansing Town Supervisor Edward LaVigne attempted to appoint a candidate of his own to the committee at a meeting on Jan. 15.
In resolution 20–40, Lansing resident Gregg Travis was added to the town’s Ethics Committee, which features residents Jones, LaVigne himself, Henry Sheldon, Jr., Jay Franklin and Kevin Wyszkowski. LaVigne said he chose to add Travis to the committee because he thought being one member short would be detrimental to the committee while his ethics case is still pending.
“That is why I put him on there, to perhaps to take the place of Tom Jones because he wants to step out,” LaVigne said.
However, Councilman Joseph Wetmore said altering the committee would not be a good choice at this time due to the fact that LaVigne has a case pending with the committee regarding his decision to not disclose a major campaign donation before he voted to approve a resolution to delay the construction of the Village Solar Community Center, an apartment building and community center project, in August of 2019.
“I think while there’s something pending, we shouldn’t change the nature of the ethics board,” Wetmore said. “I’ve been thinking about changing it just because…my thought was I’ll wait until that issue is over, because I don’t think we should change the board in mid process.”
LaVigne then agreed to holding off on appointing Travis to the committee for now and letting other individuals apply for the seat.
“Why don’t we leave it the way it is and have Mr. Travis in the bullpen waiting to come in if possible, but also open it up to the town to see if anybody else wants to apply for the ethics board,” LaVigne said.
Travis is the former chair of the Town’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) and Planning Board. He also used to be a member of the Planning Board prior to becoming the chair. Travis said LaVigne reached out to him about a month ago to ask if he would be interested in becoming a member of the Ethics Committee, to which Travis said yes.
“I’m interested in local politics in general,” Travis said. “I think the Ethics Committee, as I understand, deals with personnel issues and also political issues, and I think I can be a fair person to deal with whatever comes up.”
Travis said his experiences working on the town’s ZBA and Planning Board haven given him the necessary skills to be a member of the committee.
“I’ve been a Lansing resident for about 40 years,” he said. “I’m a professional engineer retired from Cornell [University]. … I’m familiar with the community, and try to stay abreast with what’s happening.”
He also said he is a fair-minded person who has the ability to communicate with people, ask the appropriate questions, determine whether or not the answers to those questions would be something that he agrees with, and express himself openly.
“I’ve made a lot of decisions the Zoning Board, and we weren’t always all in agreement,” he said. “We had good discussions about letting people speak their mind and coming to conclusions and voting appropriately.”
The Ethics Committee will review the ethicality of LaVigne’s decision to not disclose the campaign donation.
Stephen Lucente, of Lifestyle Properties, a Spencer resident and one of the developers involved in the Village Solar project, made a $8,400 donation to the Lansing Republican Committee on July 8, 2019. The Lansing Republican Committee was funding all of the GOP Town candidates that year. LaVigne was running for re-election that year. Knowledge of the donation had been floating around for a few weeks, and was first publicly reported by the Ithaca Journal.
Three days later, on July 11, 2019, a waiver request was submitted to the town by Lawrence Fabbroni, Village Solar Project Engineer, for the purpose of delaying the completion date of the construction of the community center to Dec. 31, 2021 instead of Dec. 31, 2020. It was stated this was so that the project could be made larger. This was not the first time the project would have been delayed, as it was originally slated to be built within five years of when the plan was originally approved by the Town Council in 2013.
On Aug. 21, 2019, the Town Council granted Fabbroni’s waiver request by a 3—1 vote. LaVigne, along with Councilpersons Doug Dake and Katrina Binkewicz, voted in favor of the waiver. Councilman Joseph Wetmore voted against the waiver. Councilwoman Andra Benson was not present at the meeting. Because it is a five-member council, three positive votes were necessary to pass the waiver.
According to Section #2 “Conflicts Of Interest” of the Ethics Rules and Regulations of the Town of Lansing, “No Town Employee shall have any interest, financial or otherwise, direct or indirect, or engage in any business or transaction or professional activity or incur any obligation of any nature which is in substantial conflict with the proper discharge of the duties of the Town Employee in the public interest.”
LaVigne said at the meeting that he is unsure of the time table of the case at the moment.
“I haven’t heard anything, nor am I inquiring,” he said. “I’m waiting for them to come to me with that decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In