The Lansing Town Council decided to wait until its next monthly meeting in August to consider a resolution to sign a letter of support for the Yellow Barn Solar Energy Facility proposed by CS Energy.
The company is looking to construct a 160 megawatt facility with a pseudo-tracker system (panels would follow the sun throughout the day from east to west) on 1,000 acres of land between the towns of Groton and Lansing. (Seventy-five percent of that acreage would be in the town of Groton and the other 25 percent would be in the town of Lansing.) The point of interconnection would be in the town of Lansing, just off Van Ostrand Road. The project would be a $200 million investment.
“When it’s all said and done, the project will produce enough clean energy to power over 32,000 homes,” project developer James Wayne said at the town council’s meeting on July 14.
As of this past Wednesday, CS Energy has acquired 85 percent of the project’s total acreage.
“We’re wrapping up the land acquisition here soon, and then there’s three major state-level processes,” Wayne said.
Those processes are: (1) an interconnection study conducted by NYSEG and the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO); (2) the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) request for proposal (RFP) bid, which will take place in August; and (3) the completion of the New York State Office of Renewable Energy’s permit application.
CS Energy plans on participating in the NYSERDA RFP bidding process regardless of if or when the town of Lansing signs the letter of support, and hopes to begin the permit application in mid-2022. The company hopes to break ground on the project in 2024.
The council’s choice to delay its decision to sign the letter of support or not was made on the consensus that its members felt that they needed to gather more information on the project before reaching a conclusion.
“I guess my biggest concern about this is I got a description of this project this morning, and I haven’t had time to talk with the Groton people,” Councilman Joe Wetmore said. “I’ve reached out to them, but they’re busy; I’m busy. We haven’t gone back and forth. … Groton is clearly a major player here, and I haven’t really had the chance to talk with them and feel like I’ve gotten their input on it, and I feel uncomfortable moving ahead with this. Most of this is in Groton, and I’m basically saying, ‘I support this thing that’s happening in Groton,’ but I haven’t talked to the people in Groton yet.”
The town of Groton has yet to sign a letter of support for the project as well.
The Lansing public, as well as members of the council, expressed other concerns with the proposed project, one being the level of buffering planted for the facility’s neighboring properties. Development Manager Mitch Quine said as part of the Office of Renewable Energy’s permit application there will be a very “robust visual assessment procedure” that will include 3D renderings, landscape architecture involvement, and will “identify areas that can be seen potentially from the road, areas that can potentially be seen from neighboring residences.”
“We tried to site on a mix of land uses,” Quine said. “So there are going to be pieces of this project that are going to look like this – they’re going to be tucked in among forests, they’re going to be tucked in among scrubland. It’s going to be very difficult to see, but any large project like this is going to be a balancing act of impacts. We have to balance the impact of cutting trees with the impact of building over agricultural land and the impacts of siting. There are definitely going to be pieces of this project that look like this, that are sort of going to be set back among trees and completely shielded from the eye, and then there are going to be some portions of this project that we’ll need to add extra plantings to to help shield it.”
Quine also said the project developers are willing to meet with residents of the neighboring properties to discuss and come up with a solution for the buffering that both sides agree with.
“We’ve sat down with folks at their kitchen table and said, ‘Hey, we’re developing this project. It’s near you. What trees can we plant? Where is your point of concern,’” he said. “In those conversations, we’ve built landscaping berms, we’ve boosted specific areas of tree plantings and things like that.”
These discussions would incorporate that into the plans that CS Energy submitted for its state permit, according to Quine.
“That state permit – the site plan that is approved – would be basically the contract holding us to putting the trees where we said we would put them,” he said.
Another concern is the uncertainty of this project’s impact on the value of its neighboring properties.
Susan Stickel: “I feel like my property is not going to be marketable, and that is a huge concern,” Susan Stickel, who lives close by to the site of the proposed project, said. “I’ve put a lot of money into my house, and I’m very concerned.”
Quine said though there have been very few studies conducted on this matter in New York State, the company has reviewed studies from other states
by Andrew Sullivan
T
he Lansing Town Council decided to wait until its next monthly meeting in August to consider a resolution to sign a letter of support for the Yellow Barn Solar Energy Facility proposed by CS Energy.
The company is looking to construct a 160 megawatt facility with a pseudo-tracker system (panels would follow the sun throughout the day from east to west) on 1,000 acres of land between the towns of Groton and Lansing. (Seventy-five percent of that acreage would be in the town of Groton and the other 25 percent would be in the town of Lansing.) The point of interconnection would be in the town of Lansing, just off Van Ostrand Road. The project would be a $200 million investment.
“When it’s all said and done, the project will produce enough clean energy to power over 32,000 homes,” project developer James Wayne said at the town council’s meeting on July 14.
As of this past Wednesday, CS Energy has acquired 85 percent of the project’s total acreage.
“We’re wrapping up the land acquisition here soon, and then there’s three major state-level processes,” Wayne said.
Those processes are: (1) an interconnection study conducted by NYSEG and the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO); (2) the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) request for proposal (RFP) bid, which will take place in August; and (3) the completion of the New York State Office of Renewable Energy’s permit application.
CS Energy plans on participating in the NYSERDA RFP bidding process regardless of if or when the town of Lansing signs the letter of support, and hopes to begin the permit application in mid-2022. The company hopes to break ground on the project in 2024.
The council’s choice to delay its decision to sign the letter of support or not was made on the consensus that its members felt that they needed to gather more information on the project before reaching a conclusion.
“I guess my biggest concern about this is I got a description of this project this morning, and I haven’t had time to talk with the Groton people,” Councilman Joe Wetmore said. “I’ve reached out to them, but they’re busy; I’m busy. We haven’t gone back and forth. … Groton is clearly a major player here, and I haven’t really had the chance to talk with them and feel like I’ve gotten their input on it, and I feel uncomfortable moving ahead with this. Most of this is in Groton, and I’m basically saying, ‘I support this thing that’s happening in Groton,’ but I haven’t talked to the people in Groton yet.”
The town of Groton has yet to sign a letter of support for the project as well.
The Lansing public, as well as members of the council, expressed other concerns with the proposed project, one being the level of buffering planted for the facility’s neighboring properties. Development Manager Mitch Quine said as part of the Office of Renewable Energy’s permit application there will be a very “robust visual assessment procedure” that will include 3D renderings, landscape architecture involvement, and will “identify areas that can be seen potentially from the road, areas that can potentially be seen from neighboring residences.”
“We tried to site on a mix of land uses,” Quine said. “So there are going to be pieces of this project that are going to look like this – they’re going to be tucked in among forests, they’re going to be tucked in among scrubland. It’s going to be very difficult to see, but any large project like this is going to be a balancing act of impacts. We have to balance the impact of cutting trees with the impact of building over agricultural land and the impacts of siting. There are definitely going to be pieces of this project that look like this, that are sort of going to be set back among trees and completely shielded from the eye, and then there are going to be some portions of this project that we’ll need to add extra plantings to to help shield it.”
Quine also said the project developers are willing to meet with residents of the neighboring properties to discuss and come up with a solution for the buffering that both sides agree with.
“We’ve sat down with folks at their kitchen table and said, ‘Hey, we’re developing this project. It’s near you. What trees can we plant? Where is your point of concern,’” he said. “In those conversations, we’ve built landscaping berms, we’ve boosted specific areas of tree plantings and things like that.”
These discussions would incorporate that into the plans that CS Energy submitted for its state permit, according to Quine.
“That state permit – the site plan that is approved – would be basically the contract holding us to putting the trees where we said we would put them,” he said.
Another concern is the uncertainty of this project’s impact on the value of its neighboring properties.
Susan Stickel: “I feel like my property is not going to be marketable, and that is a huge concern,” Susan Stickel, who lives close by to the site of the proposed project, said. “I’ve put a lot of money into my house, and I’m very concerned.”
Quine said though there have been very few studies conducted on this matter in New York State, the company has reviewed studies from other states and found that the impact “tends to be either neutral or actually a slight uptick in property value.”
The studies found by the Courier offered mixed views on a solar project’s impact on property values.
The Lawrence Berkely National Laboratory reviewed sales data of about 23,000 from eight different states (names of each state were not given) from 2002 to 2013 and found that property buyers are willing to pay $15,000 more for a home with a solar photovoltaic system (four additional dollars per watt of solar power).
However, a 2020 study conducted by the University of Rhode Island in Massachusetts and Rhode Island found that constructing solar panels on undeveloped areas with minimal space can cause a five-percent decrease in a home’s value if it is located within one to three miles of the development.
At the same time, the study did find that there was little to no impact on home values when solar projects were built in rural areas or on landfills and industrial areas. The study’s conductors also cautioned readers to not generalize its conclusions since this may not be the case for states with areas of open space and depending on what the source of a state’s energy is (i.e. coal or gas) could produce a better cost-benefit.
A survey conducted in 2018 by the University of Texas at Austin interviewed 37 appraisers on the economic impact of a property’s close proximity to a solar development and found on average appraisers believed there was a negative relationship between a property being located near those developments. (It was also noted that those appraisers who expressed strong negative views also answered “no” when asked if they have any experience valuing properties near solar developments.)
The remaining concerns centered on the recyclability of the solar panels and batteries once they’ve expired as well as what kind of training will be offered to the local fire departments on responding to an emergency at the facility.
Quine said there will be no batteries on the site and that it is tough to judge how recyclable the panels would be because most of the panels in the United States have yet to exceed their lifespan of 25 to 30 years.
As for the training, he said CS Energy does one or multiple training sessions with the local fire departments to “advise them on where the safe cut-off points are, where the site entrance points are, what’s live during the day, what’s live at night, all those types of factors. All the electrical safety factors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.