The Lansing Town Council revisited its discussion on implementing a moratorium on certain land use developments in the rural agricultural (RA) zone in the town on Sept. 15 and ultimately chose to set a public hearing on the matter for its Oct. 20 meeting.
The moratorium would also include zoning reviews and approvals as well. If a moratorium is set in place, the council will look to review and update its zoning code and land use regulations so that they adhere to the recommendations set out by the comprehensive plan in a period of 12 to 18 months.
Prior to setting the date for the public hearing, the councilpersons discussed their opinions on whether or not a moratorium would be the best move for the town. Councilman Joseph Wetmore said setting a moratorium would be the best route for the town.
“We’re seeing a lot of development pressure,” Wetmore said. “We’re way behind in the amount of work we need to do to catch our zoning up with the comprehensive plan’s recommendations and stuff. I will add to the B1 [district] not only do we have comprehensive plan [recommendations], but we got some studies to figure out exactly how that area ought to be developed. I would like to pause the large-scale development until we’ve had the chance to catch our zoning up a little bit with our comprehensive plan and with the studies that we’ve been doing, because if we don’t – if people are watching how this is all developing, I expect that we’ll see an increase in the number of people who are hoping to get their plan in just before we change all the zoning and undermine a thoughtful planning process.”
Councilwoman Bronwyn Losey has also noticed the council’s struggles in updating the town’s zoning in a quick manner and said having a time limit would push the council to complete the updates.
Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne expressed apprehensions about having a moratorium for 12 to 18 months and the potential legal risks the town could face during that time frame.
“The reality is that this is not going to get done in 12 to 18 months,” LaVigne said. “The reality is that it’s going to be probably two years before we get this done, especially with public engagement and everything else along those lines.”
Losey said there are risks that come with not establishing a moratorium as well as with establishing a moratorium.
“I see the risks of not doing a moratorium as ending up with a town that doesn’t follow what the residents want and what the comprehensive plan has laid out,” Losey said. “Throwing away all of the work that’s been done towards that – all of the work that the committees brought to us to the comprehensive plan, this amazing document that the conservation advisory council gave to us with the viewsheds and all of their information.”
LaVigne said he was open to a moratorium in the RA zone, but not in the commercial mixed use (B1) zone, which had been talked about in prior discussions. The B1 zone features a proposed project for a Dandy Mini-Mart convenience store and gas station located across Rogues Harbor Inn that has received backlash from residents. LaVigne said he thinks the reason why B1 was being considered was because of the public’s reaction to the project.
“This is my recommendation – to do the RA zone because the [agriculture] zone has already been proposed to the planning board,” he said. “Let’s push hard on that and get that done. … Do something attainable in a year.”
Councilwoman Andra Benson said if the council wants to pursue a moratorium it should act promptly.
“I agree with both Joe and Bronwyn,” Benson said. “I’d like to do this and get going if we want a moratorium, because otherwise we just talk about it. We don’t actually get to the next step, and that really bothers me. … I do think we need this period to really, really think about what we want to do with the RA. I agree with Ed on the [B1 zone]. I think the business zoning should stay that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.