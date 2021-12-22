The Lansing Town Council held its last two public hearings on the proposed laws permitting the retail sale and onsite consumption of cannabis in the town at its monthly meeting on Dec. 15.
Similar to the council’s last meeting, most of the public that attended that Wednesday meeting urged the council to opt out of both laws.
“I think that once we get zoning better established, it would be a better time to determine whether or not we can have these establishments within the Town of Lansing,” James Gray said during the first of two public hearings.
“It appears that the consensus is that nobody is speaking in favor of this,” Roger Vanderpool said. “The purpose of the public hearing is to listen to the people and to vote accordingly. As far as any establishments of any type associated with cannabis in the Town of Lansing, I’m in agreement with what I’m hearing that to opt out is the best as well.”
However, there were a couple of residents that came and spoke in favor of the council opting into retail sale of cannabis. One of those individuals was John Dan, who delivered a presentation highlighting data and research supporting the notion of allowing the retail sale of cannabis in the community.
Dan mentioned an assessment conducted by the New York State Health Department in 2018 on the potential impact of regulated cannabis in New York State that said, “There has been no increase in violent crime rates around medical marijuana dispensaries.” He also pointed out a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association found that cannabis use by adolescents decreased by eight percent following legalization.
“We do have reliable information to show that allowing retail cannabis dispensaries in Lansing is actually – it’s a safe and beneficial way to exert control over how our community interacts with cannabis,” Dan said.
Another individual, Don Simons, spoke about allowing retail sale of cannabis in the municipality would be much more convenient for those with medical marijuana prescriptions.
“In order to use this locally, you have to go up to Syracuse or Binghamton, and it’s a very costly thing to do that is not covered under your insurance,” Simons said. “I think having the option to have a recreational dispensary, which is regulated by the Town of Lansing, is a much better option for some of the people who rely on this for medicinal use.”
“By going to a formal recreational dispensary, you’re getting product that you know what is in it, and you’re not taking any chance that something that you get illicit[ly] may provide, such as other drugs like fentanyl that are being laced into this,” he said.
Following the public hearings, each councilperson took some time to share their thoughts on what was said by the public and their stance on the matter overall.
“I hear the concern and appreciate everyone who came to speak,” Councilwoman Bronwyn Losey said. “I think that because we’re talking about a really narrow decision that we’re making, where we’re going to allow one specific type of retail and/or onsite consumption, I think that it would help improve safety, both of the product and for the community. So I am in favor of not opting out, personally.”
Councilman Joe Wetmore also expressed his support for opting into both laws.
“Right now, we have sales of marijuana in Lansing,” Wetmore said. “We have consumption all over Lansing. There’s no question about it. It’s throughout our town. The question that we have before us right now is do we want to transfer some of those sales to an above-ground economy, or do we want to keep them all in the underground economy? To quote our website, ‘Lansing’s open for business,’ I would like to bring some of that to the above-ground economy. I think it’s safer for consumers. I think it’s safer for the retailers. I think it’s better for our community to take this out of the underground economy and put it in the above-ground economy.”
Councilpersons Doug Dake and Andra Benson said they were in favor of opting out in the meantime and hopefully having a referendum on the laws to get a better sense of what the community wants.
“We can opt in any time we want. Anytime,” Dake said. “We can opt in next month. Real simple. … We’ve had more people talk against it than we had people talk for it. Not to mention, if we opt out we can still go to the referendum, right? So, if we want it that bad why don’t we let … everybody vote on it if they want?”
“I have to agree with Doug because if we opt out we can always opt in in the future,” Benson said. “I’m very worried about the children in our town. I went around and looked at different places around our so-called town center … wondering where there could possibly be a store to sell cannabis in there. I don’t see any place that is appropriate until we get a better handle on our different zoning.”
Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne also stated he was in favor opting out, saying it would be better for the town to wait and see how legalization of cannabis does in the municipalities that have opted in.
“How about we just tap the breaks and see where this goes,” LaVigne said.
After everyone presented their thoughts and opinions, the council took a vote on a resolution for opting out of both laws. The resolution passed 3–2, with Dake, Benson and LaVigne voting in favor of opting out and Losey and Wetmore voting not in favor of doing so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.