After hearing several concerns from the community during its Jan. 18 meeting, the Lansing Town Board ultimately decided to hold off from voting on Local Law #2 of 2023, which would revise the current zoning map in the town.
Specifically, the law would redefine the Rural Agricultural (RA) Zoning District and add a new zoning district to the map (Agricultural Zone) based on the newly updated Comprehensive Plan and the Agricultural and Farmland Protection Plan.
According to the proposed law, the RA Zoning District is defined as: “designate areas where farming and farm-related businesses are the prevalent and desired land use activities. Some nonagricultural development, largely low-density housing, has occurred, is anticipated in the future, and is appropriate as determined by access to public water infrastructure.” It also states that the RA Zoning District is “primarily intended to maintain a rural boundary adjacent to the AG Zoning District and to encourage a proper environment to foster farming operations and rural residential land uses.”
The law defines the AG Zoning District as “primarily intended to maintain farming and agricultural lands in the Town of Lansing in accordance with Chapter 133: Farming. Farming reinforces the bucolic quality of life enjoyed by residents of the Town, provides the visual benefit of open space and scenic views, and generates both direct and indirect economic benefits and social well-being within the community.”
The board held a public hearing on the proposed legislation at last Wednesday’s meeting, which featured mixed views.
Resident John Howell said while he is in favor of the law, he is not pleased that the land he owns would not be located in the new AG Zoning District.
“The folks up and down my area, particularly at Emmons and Lansing Station, are looking for something better than what’s been RA,” Howell said. “But I have a little selfish … problem here. The 70 acres that I own, which border Ridge Road and Emmons … will not be in the new AG district.”
Janine Kirby, whose family has owned 570 acres of farmland in Lansing for 85 years, said she is “opposed to any change” and would rather see the current zoning map be left alone.
“We know the reality of farming right now is really bad for small farms and it’s a struggle and we should be able to do with our property what we want to do,” Kirby said. “We’ve worked hard for those 85 years and paid a lot of taxes to every part of the government that we have to pay the taxes to.”
A common concern expressed by members of the public was the Town Board’s lack of consideration of the recommendations made to it by the Agricultural & Farmland Committee.
“There’s been a lot of work done since I believe 2015, and very little of the recommendations, if any at all, have been incorporated or have been followed,” resident Steve Nedrow said. “I would just voice support that if the town board is going to move forward with this proposal, this map really should reflect the recommendations of the ag committee and the people that it’s going to affect the most - the larger farmholders, shareholders, the landowners - and that their voices are heard.”
Other members of the Agricultural & Farmland Protection Committee were in attendance and asked whether or not the Town Board was planning on voting on the law, because they were under the impression that a vote would not be held that evening. Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne said he was not aware that the committee was under such a presumption.
Following more back-and-forth discussions, the board agreed unanimously to table the matter until next month’s meeting (Wednesday Feb. 15). LaVigne emphasized the importance of hearing out everyone’s thoughts and opinions on the subject and how that supersedes timeliness in this case.
“If we’re not at a point where we feel comfortable to vote on it, then we’ll keep going until it’s time,” LaVigne said.
