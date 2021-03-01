The Lansing Town Board held a meeting on February 17th, in which they discussed the Planning Board’s course of action regarding amendments to the wind and solar law passed back in July.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Town Supervisor, Ed LaVigne, asked C.J. Randall, Lansing Town Director of Planning about the progress on some of the proposed zoning changes for the solar law. Randall said while the planning board was working on a proposed amendment, it was not completed, and they were still looking for input from other committees.
Randall also explained the difficulties in amending the law, because of changing regulations on the state level.
“My understanding is that the Office of Renewable energy got a ton of comments … on the last round of regulations … and my understanding is that there could be a significant revision because of that,” she said. “If we just go ahead and try to make revisions and then they issue another round, then we’re going to be right back to where we were in trying to react to that.”
LaVigne suggested putting the proposed changes on the backburner, as to not waste the planning board’s time and resources.
“We’ve passed this law, it hasn’t even been implemented yet and all the sudden it wants to get changed again,” he said. “It’s not that this is not going to be addressed, it’s just that the timing might be premature.”
Randall was on board for the most part but expressed the importance of the work she and the planning board have done.
“Even if it doesn’t seem like what we’re doing it some cases aren’t directly relevant … I’m making sure that what I’m hearing at the moment is really relevant to the town and also being strategically savvy so we’re the eye and the ears as we are a table where these designs are being made,” she said.
Councilperson Joseph Wetmore recognized Randall’s concerns as valid. “What CJ says makes a lot of sense, especially with finding out what it is we’ve got control over on these large scale solar [projects] and what we don’t,” he said.
Still, he ultimately agreed with LaVigne saying, “There’s no point in us writing laws about all of this stuff. The state is simply going to tell us what the rules are and implement them over anything that we write.”
Lansing town Attorney, Guy Krogh, was also in agreement. “That makes perfect sense because you do need to know what the state is going to do or allow,” he said. “What the final product may be might be very different than their first floated draft.
LaVigne summed it up like this: “It sounds like the consensus of the town board, who will make the final design, is that we respectfully request that the planning board use their energy in a different direction and not on the solar law right now. There will be a time for that, and they’ve done some good work on it, and it hasn’t been wasted, but I think now we have to wait until we have more information out there, before we can move forward at the appropriate time.”
At a meeting back in December, Randall had expressed a similar desire to amend the wind and solar law passed in July, but the Town Board shut the idea down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.