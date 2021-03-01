Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 13F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.