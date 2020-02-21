A new energy-efficient residential complex may be coming to the Village of Lansing in the near future. The Solar Home Factory, a company based in Geneva, currently has a project pending with the Village of Lansing Planning Board for a housing complex of 43 homes powered by solar energy and heat pumps.
The complex, which is called “Ithaca Solar Village,” would encompass 24.4 acres of land located on Warren Road, north of Route 13. Each of the 43 properties would feature detached, single-family, single-level homes the size of 1,200 square feet.
Ryan Wallace, CEO of the Solar Home Factory, described the complex as “net zero energy residential housing development.”
“At the end of the year, the development will use the same amount of energy as it produces,” Wallace said. “Many of our homes end up contributing more energy into the grid over the course of a year, but our standard is to net it out at zero.”
“These are incredibly high-technology homes that are designed to work on a minimal amount of heat. Then to get that heat through air source heat pumps, which are, instead of using electricity, to transfer one type of energy into another, and they actually grab heat from the surrounding outdoor air and transfer it into the inside of the home. Then we power all of them with solar PV [Photovoltaic] … panels.”
Wallace said there are 15 homes in Geneva that are built the same way as these homes would be, and that those homes are currently using 40 percent less energy than the company had originally estimated.
All houses would have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and either a one- or two-car garage, and cost as low as $275,000 and as high as $375,000. Wallace said even though each of them will have the same features, the company does its best to diversify the architecture of the homes.
“We use lots of different windows and sidings and orientations to make the neighborhood not feel like a cookie cutter,” he said. “But at the same time, the priority is to build really efficient, technologically-advanced homes for as low a price as possible…It’s not for everybody, but it is a lot less expensive than having a custom home builder build you a net-zero home.”
The land in which this project is proposed to be built on features some wetland area, which Wallace said will be protected as much as possible during construction. The company recently approached the Village of Lansing Planning Board to request a cluster subdivision, which would help prevent any harm to the land.
“The zoning allows us to build the number of homes we’re building there, but the code allows us to put them closer together so that we actually disturb less area,” he said. “It’s great for two things: It’s great for the environment, because we’re preserving more forest and wetland. The second thing is that it gives the homeowner less lot, less land, to manage – less mowing and trimming and edging and all that fun stuff.”
The Planning Board held a public hearing on Feb. 10 on the project. Tompkins County Legislator Deborah Dawson was the only individual to comment on the project during the hearing. Dawson expressed her support of the project.
“The sizes of the units are consistent with our comprehensive plan that seeks to have housing units at varying sizes,” Dawson said. “I commend the net-zero quality of the buildings. It’s certainly the wave of the future, and compliant with CLCPA [New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act]. Going forward, we need more of these projects that are climate- and energy-conscious. I also liked the clustering of the houses because it preserves green space.”
