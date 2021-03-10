On Mar. 8, the Lansing Board of Education discussed the gradual reopening of schools and how to improve the virtual and hybrid learning experiences for students.
Superintendent of Schools, Chris Pettograsso began with a discussion of the current CDC guidelines and the possibilities for loosening restrictions after April break.
“I don’t think we could have asked for anymore adherence to the guidelines that we put out, so because of that we are looking at reopening slightly, taking what we call baby steps to getting to a full-reopening,” Pettograsso said.
One of these first steps included letting a certain number of spectators watch school sports, a new guideline Pettograsso said was sent to her today. This falls in line with the Groton school district guidelines from last week, which discussed the probability of allowing two spectators per athlete for indoor and outdoor sports.
Pettograsso also expressed optimism of further reopening after April break, although she said she was concerned about how lifted travel restrictions would affect these plans.
“At this point in time, if transmissions stay the same in our county … we will not have virtual instruction fully after break,” she said. “We will wait to see though, as you know that could change on a dime based on what’s happening around the county.”
Discussion then shifted to ensuring the best education for both remote and hybrid students. Lorri Whiteman, principal of R.C. Buckley Elementary school, said so far the move to have kindergarten through second grade students come to school four days a week has been going well.
“Even with the uniqueness of the school year, the one advantage that we have seen is that the smaller class size has been a huge advantage for all of our students,” Whiteman said. “Having a class of eight to 10 has been amazing so we’re getting a lot of small group instruction.”
Tanya Thompson, a school counselor at Lansing Middle School, echoed this statement.
“Smaller classrooms do lend a lot to our students and being able to make those connections and getting to know those students on a deeper level … has certainly been a benefit coming for this pandemic,” Thompson said.
Thompson also brought up the school’s effort to involve students virtually and promote more engagement outside of academics.
“The student council along with Stacie Kropp have been really good at engaging kids and getting them involved through our virtual game nights and mask making and this week’s spirit week,” she said. “We’re trying to keep some sense of normalcy with things that they would have done if they were full-time in school.”
Both Thompson and Whiteman also discussed a three-tiered system for intervention, designed to engage students who may have been absent or performing at a lower-level than usual.
“With tier two interventions this year, we’ve been working very closely with families and we’ve been doing quite a few home visits … our social workers, our school psychologist, we’ve all been reaching out to families … to assist with the technology, to encourage attendance and participation,” Whiteman explained.
“We do a lot of just touching base, sending a quick email, checking in with kiddos…” Thompson added. “We’re not just waiting for them to come to us, we’re reaching out to the kids that don’t seem to be as engaged as we need them to be, so we do a preemptive strike and reach out to them to check in.”
On the high school level, Patrick Hornbrook, principal of Lansing High School, also touched upon the tiered system and the efforts the school is doing to help students get back on track.
He mentioned that this year the school has seen more kids failing then in the past, but that overall, the percentages and number of students are pretty similar year over year. In an effort to engage these students he talked about a test that students who are failing a class can take in an effort to improve their grades. If students can show they have learned something in the class they can bumped up to a passing grade.
“One of the big things that we tell these kids is that it’s never too late to learn, it’s never too late to get back on track,” he said. “We don’t want any kid at any time feeling like, especially halfway through the school year, that the remainder of their school years isn’t going to be worth anything because they have not chance to pass.”
